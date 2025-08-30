Who is Sai Dhanshika? Meet Tamil actor Vishal's bride-to-be and their romance timeline

Tamil actor Vishal has revealed that he is engaged to actress Sai Dhanshika. Marking the special occasion, he shared pictures from their engagement on social media, giving fans a delightful surprise on his 48th birthday. The two, who have shared a friendship spanning over 15 years, celebrated the milestone with a private ceremony. Naturally, the news has once again drawn attention to Sai Dhanshika’s successful career and her enduring bond with Vishal, which has now turned into a heartwarming romance.

Advertisement

Who Is Sai Dhanshika? Sai Dhanshika is a well-known name in Tamil cinema with an impressive body of work. She stepped into the industry with the Tamil film ‘Thirudi’. Over the years, she has gained recognition for her powerful performances in acclaimed movies like ‘Peranmai’ and ‘Paradesi’.

Her breakthrough role came in the blockbuster ‘Kabali’, where she portrayed superstar Rajinikanth’s daughter. Beyond Tamil cinema, she has also appeared in Telugu and Kannada films, amassing a filmography of over 23 movies. Alongside her acting career, Dhanshika is also a trained martial artist, showcasing her versatility and discipline.

Advertisement

Which Movies Has Sai Dhanshika Acted In? From her debut to ‘Kabali’, Dhanshika has consistently impressed audiences with strong performances across Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema, earning praise for both her acting talent and screen presence.

How Did Vishal and Sai Dhanshika Announce Their Relationship? The couple confirmed their romance publicly during the audio launch of her upcoming film ‘Yogi Da’ in May 2025. Fans welcomed the announcement warmly, as the duo had shared a close friendship for years.

How Close Are Vishal and Sai Dhanshika? Sai Dhanshika has often spoken about the bond she shares with Vishal and how deeply she values it. At the Yogi Da press conference earlier this year, she said, “I’ve known Vishal for about 15 years, and he has always shown me respect whenever we met. During a difficult time in my life, he personally came to my home and spoke up for me. No other hero has ever done that. His gesture was truly kind and heartwarming.”

Advertisement

What Has Vishal Said About Dhanshika? Vishal, too, has acknowledged the impact Dhanshika has had on his life and expressed his appreciation for her presence. At the same event, he remarked, “She is a wonderful person. They say God saves the best for the last, and I believe he saved Dhanshika for me. We are going to lead a positive and lovely life.”

When Is the Wedding Expected? Though they had initially planned to marry on Vishal’s birthday, they chose to celebrate an intimate engagement instead. Their wedding is now anticipated in early September. Vishal shared the update on social media, thanking fans for their wishes and asking for their “continued blessings and support.”

Advertisement