Who is Sandip Patel? Indian-origin filmmaker who grabbed limelight at Cannes 2026 with Eric Roberts' Holy Father

Filmmaker Sandip Patel has gained a lot of attention at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 with his upcoming Hollywood feature Holy Father. Directed by Shravan Tiwari, the film stars acclaimed Hollywood stars Eric Roberts and Mary Lyrette. His visit to the festival reportedly also revolved around possible global industry collaborations.

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Who is Sandip Patel? Based in Augusta, Georgia, Sandip Patel has his origins in India. He founded SRHP Films over a decade ago, aiming to craft bold, boundary-pushing films.

Sandip Patel at Cannes Reportedly, he has been actively promoting his banner, SRHP Films, at international events, including the Cannes Film Festival, as per FirstPost.

Reportedly, Patel's Holy Father is a part of SRHP Films’ growing lineup of projects which aim to reach global audiences. During Cannes, it is believed that the movie stirred a conversation among filmmakers, producers and distributors.

Not only the Holy Father but also Patel attended the festival for another production. His banner was also associated with Sundown Town, which was also directed by Shravan Tiwari. Produced by Sandip Patel and Rita Patel, the film was reportedly launched in the US this year on May 23. Sundown Town is likely to be released in 2027.

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Apart from promoting his set of upcoming films, Patel reportedly attended industry meetings and networking sessions at the French film festival. It is believed that these discussions focused on film distribution, international partnerships and opportunities for projects that bring international talents to one platform.

Besides this, Sandip Patel is also said to be a member of the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA). Representing the same, Patel reportedly met industry professionals to talk about how Indian filmmakers can connect with wider markets across the world. Digital marketing professional and photographer Ashvin Borad was also part of some of these interactions at Cannes.

More films by the banner Over the years, SRHP Films has been working on projects across different genres for markets across the globe. From crime thrillers to supernatural horror, their range of Bollywood releases for global audiences was released on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Zee5. Some of them were Murshid starring Tanuj Virwani, Jameel Chaudhary, Zakir Hussain, Anang Desai, Karamveer Choudhary, Vedika Bhandari, and Rajesh Shringarpure, Aazam starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Abhimanyu Singh, Indraneil Sengupta and Raza Murad and 706 starring Divya Dutta, Atul Kulkarni and Mohan Agashe.

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Patel's banner is now aiming to expand into Hollywood with two feature films and a web series in the pipeline, including Two Zero One Four featuring Jackie Shroff and Akshay Oberoi.

Bollywood at Cannes Besides Sandip Patel, this year's Cannes also saw attendance from several other Indian celebrities. Topping the list was Aishwarya Rai who has been a regular for over a decade now.

Also Read | Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt opens the festival in a gorgeous custom dress

Alia Bhatt, Aditi Rao Hydari attended as global brand ambassadors for the beauty and cosmetics giant L'Oréal Paris.

The high-profile personalities from India were also actors Tara Sutaria, Mouni Roy, Jacqueline Fernandez, Huma Qureshi and filmmaker Karan Johar this season. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Diana Penty also made a splash on the red carpet of Cannes 2026.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.