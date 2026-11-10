Who is Sangeeth Prathap? Why has he refused to rewatch Karthik Subbaraj’s ‘Dorothy’ — ‘Best 2.5 hours of my life’

Sangeeth Prathap, best known for his breakout role in the Malayalam hit Premalu, recently penned a glowing appreciation post for Karthik Subbaraj’s latest directorial, Dorothy.

While the actor revealed that the film touched him deeply, he made a surprising declaration to his fans: he plans to never watch the movie again.

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Who is Sangeeth Prathap? Sangeeth Prathap is a rising actor in the South Indian film industry who rose to prominence with the romantic comedy Premalu.

Keeping up the momentum in his career, he was recently seen in Bethlehem Kudumba Unit and officially made his debut as a lead actor in It's a Medical Miracle, which hit theatres in September.

Beyond his recent professional milestones, the actor has also had a major reason to celebrate in his personal life, welcoming a baby girl with his wife, Ancy, on November 4.

Why is he choosing to never rewatch ‘Dorothy’? In a social media post, Prathap explained that the film left such a profound and perfect impact on him that a second viewing could never replicate the original experience.

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Expressing his admiration for the project, he said, “I am choosing to never rewatch Dorothy. It gave me the best two and a half hours of my life. And I know nothing will ever compare to the magic of that first time.”

Dorothy

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Magic of Karthik Subbaraj's 'Dorothy' Helmed by Karthik Subbaraj, Dorothy stars Sananth, Rishikanth, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

The narrative centres on two friends—portrayed by Sananth and Rishikanth—whose lives undergo a significant transformation following the arrival of Keerthy Suresh’s titular character, Dorothy.

The film has emerged as a major commercial success while earning widespread critical acclaim, particularly for its sensitive LGBTQIA+ representation.

Featuring a musical score by maestro Ilaiyaraaja and cinematography by Thirunavukarasu, the film originally premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11 before its global theatrical release on September 25.

Tamil film analyst Sreedhar Pillai told The Hollywood Reporter that Dorothy was profitable from its theatrical run alone. “The audiences have paved the way for all this. I cannot imagine Dorothy running with this kind of success even one or two years back,” he said.

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Reportedly, the film's appeal had extended beyond multiplexes to tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Dorothy review According to a Mint Lounge review, Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy is a wildly inventive and kinetic film that boldly confronts toxic masculinity and rural conservatism.

The story initially follows best friends Subbu (Sananth) and Karthi (Rishikanth), whose lives in the deeply misogynistic, caste-proud city of Madurai are disrupted by the arrival of the cheerful Dorothy (Keerthy Suresh).

The review praises Subbaraj’s dynamic filmmaking, which blends dark Coenesque comedy with soaring melodrama, elevated further by 83-year-old maestro Ilaiyaraaja's unexpectedly lyrical and empathetic score.

The film's emotional and thematic core, however, hinges on a breathtaking twist: Subbu's revelation and transition into a trans woman.

The Mint Lounge review noted that this transformation abruptly shifts the narrative from a rural action drama into an unpredictable road movie. Rather than offering a subtle psychological examination of queer identity, the film acts as a slam-bang, unapologetic challenge to transphobia in Indian cinema and society.

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