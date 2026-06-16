Who is Santy Sharma? MP rapper who is rumoured to join Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss remains one of the most popular yet controversial reality shows on Indian television, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. After the success of its previous season featuring participants like Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal and others, Bigg Boss is gearing up for its much bigger and dramatic 20th season.

Santy Sharma to join Bigg Boss 20? Amid speculations around Bigg Boss 20, discussions about the rumoured contestant list have sparked online. Among them, rapper Santy Sharma's name has emerged as one of the potential participants of Bigg Boss 20.

About Santy Sharma Santy Sharma, whose real name is Ganesh Sharma, is a rapper, singer and lyricist from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. Said to be one of the early hip-hop artists to hail from the region, Sharma is quite popular on social media due to his music.

Recently, Santy Sharma made his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5.

Sharma's post for CJP Sharma recently hit headlines with his remarks on the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP). Taking to Instagram, Sharma dubbed the CJP movement as "internet drama" and wrote, “No political party is perfect, including the BJP, and criticism is part of democracy. But creating unnecessary instability, outrage culture, and online propaganda is not the solution for India’s growth."

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His post quickly went viral on social media. However, it remains unavailable on his account.

Santy Sharma entered the music scene in 2016 with Suni Suni Sadko on his YouTube channel, Santy Sharma Official. Later, he unveiled his motivational rap track Udaan, which brought him recognition on the platform. As a solo artist, his releases are Koshish Meri and The Valentine Song. In 2019, Sharma marked his debut in commercial music with Peeta Daaru. His latest work is Black Heart, and his first solo album, Reborn.

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What we know about Bigg Boss 20 so far Meanwhile, it is not known if Santy Sharma will star in Bigg Boss 20. Neither Sharma nor the makers have released the official list of participants for the upcoming season.

Preparations for Bigg Boss 20 is said to be underway. As per multiple reports, the auditions and shortlisting process is expected to begin soon. The casting team is likely to approach bigger and popular names across the film and television industry. Besides this, the team is said to be considering contestants from popular reality shows and digital OTT projects.

Further details about the format, theme and major twists will remain under wraps. The final list of contestants, along with the season's key innovations, will be announced closer to the launch date or at the premiere event as per usual.

When will Bigg Boss 20 premiere? According to a report by Variety India, the new season of Bigg Boss is scheduled to premiere on September 21.

Salman Khan, who has become synonymous with the programme, will return to his hosting duties.

Rumoured contestants According to a report by News18, popular names like Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Ridhima Gupta, Anjali Arora, Jannat Zubair and others might be seen in the show this time. This season might also see Awez Darbar, and Uorfi Javed, who previously participated in the show, marking their return.