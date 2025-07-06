Who is Sara Arjun? From Maggi, LIC ads to movie sets — meet Ranveer Singh's co-star in Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar movie's first look has got everyone talking not only because of Ranveer Singh's intense energy, but also because of Sara Arjun — the movie's only actress shown so far.

Singh's co-star Sara Arjun, who is just 20 years old, isn't new to the spotlight.

Who is Sara Arjun? Reportedly, Sara Arjun became the highest-paid child actress in India, earning up to ₹10 crore by 2023 — all of it just at the age of 18.

Sara is the daughter of actor Raj Arjun, who has been awarded for movies such as Thalaivi, Dear Comrade, Watchman.

According to a report by Indulge, Sara Arjun earned as much as ₹4 lakh per movie. With a string of standout roles, including her pivotal part in Mani Ratnam's epic ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ film, her movies raked in ₹800 crore globally.

From Maggi, detergent ads to movies — Sara Arjun's career Born in Mumbai, in 2005, Sara Arjun began her career even before she could form full sentences.

Starting her career in advertisements as a toddler, Sara had appeared in over 100 TV commercials before she turned six, mentions a report by OneIndia.

Starring in commercials for brands such as Maggi, LIC, Sara became a familiar face for Indian households long before she forayed into movies, and eventually becoming actor Ranveer Singh's co-star in the much anticipated movie Dhurandhar.

An Indian Express article from 2006 mentions that Sara has been modelling since she was 21-month-old and has played the ‘lovable little girl’ in ads for the brands.

Sara Arjun movies Besides playing a younger version of Aishwarya Rai's character in Mani Ratnam's epic Ponniyin Selvan saga, Sara Arjun was also seen in Hindi movies such as Ek Thi Daayan, 404, Jazbaa, and The Song of Scorpions.

The young actress's Tamil hits also include Saivam, Sillu Karupatti.

Now, Sara Arjun will once again be seen in the big screens, this time in the Dhurandhar movie.

Dhurandhar movie; release date Directed by Aditya Dhar of "Uri: The Surgical Strike" fame, Dhurandhar movie's makers released the first look of the action thriller across social media platforms today, July 6.

"Dhurandhar", featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, and actress Sara Arjun, is set to hit the big screens on December 5, said the makers of the movie, as per PTI.

Uploading the teaser on his Instagram handle, Ranveer Singh wrote, "An inferno will rise. Uncover the true story of The Unknown Men. #Dhurandhar on 5th December 2025."