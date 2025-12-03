Who is Sheetal Nidimoru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu thanks sister-in-law post marriage

Samantha Ruth Prabhu acknowledged a message from her new sister-in-law this week, days after marrying filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. The actor shared her thanks on Instagram, responding to a public note posted by Raj’s sister, Sheetal Nidimoru, after the ceremony in Coimbatore.

Sheetal’s heartfelt note for Samatha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru Sheetal had uploaded the first group photo from the wedding, giving a wider look at the quiet family gathering held on 1 December. The image, shared on Instagram, came with a long caption welcoming Samantha into their home.

In her post, Sheetal explained that she had been at the Chandrakund for prayers during the pradoṣha period when the wedding rituals were underway. She wrote that she had been standing in the water, shaking from the cold, when she felt “a wave of gratitude” rather than distress.

Samantha later reposted the message on Instagram Stories, adding that she felt lucky to have Sheetal’s support.

Who is Sheetal Nidimoru? Sheetal works as a business coach. She also maintains an active Instagram account with more than 16,000 followers, where she posts about fitness, wellness, and spiritual practice.

Why Sheetal Nidimoru’s note drew attention According to her post, Sheetal saw the couple’s decision-making and their approach to life as “steady and honest,” and said that this clarity made the family confident about the path ahead for both. She mentioned that the family was “fully behind” the newlyweds as they started their marriage.

She closed her note with a short declaration of love for Samantha, using emojis to underline the sentiment. The message quickly circulated among fan pages before Samantha acknowledged it publicly.

How Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru met Samantha and Raj Nidimoru reportedly met while working on The Family Man 2 for Prime Video. They later worked together again on Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan. Their professional link eventually led to a personal relationship, culminating in the December wedding.

The family has not released further details about the ceremony, but the social-media posts remain the only official glimpse of the event so far.

FAQs Who is Sheetal Nidimoru? She is filmmaker Raj Nidimoru’s sister, a business coach active on Instagram.

Why did Samantha thank Sheetal Nidimoru? Samantha reposted Sheetal’s message welcoming her to the family after the wedding.

Where did Samantha and Raj’s wedding take place? The ceremony was held in Coimbatore in an intimate family setting.