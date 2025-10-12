Who is Sherry Singh? A mother, former national-level basketball player becomes first Indian Mrs Universe in 48 yrs

Mrs Universe 2025: Sherry Singh scripted history by becoming the first Indian to bag the Mrs Universe 2025 crown in 48 years. She competed against over 120 contestants from around the world at the pageant, held at Okada, Manila, Philippines.

“History has been made. After 48 long years, the Mrs Universe crown finally comes home. India’s very own Sherry Singh, crowned Mrs Universe 2025, has brought glory to our nation with her grace, strength, and perseverance. A proud moment for every Indian and for the entire UMB Pageants family who stood tall on the global stage once again. The crown is back where it belongs, in India,” UMB Pageants said in a statement.

Who is Sherry Singh As per multiple reports, Sherry is the mother of a young son.

Sherry, reportedly, also is a former national-level basketball player and a fitness enthusiast. She holds a Master's degree in fashion.

She has worked with multiple organisations supporting education for girls from underprivileged backgrounds and advocated for emotional well-being.

In viral clips from the crowning moment, Sherry was visibly emotional as her name was announced, with confetti raining down on the stage.

What Sherry said about her win When the paps questioned Sherry Singh on how it feels to be crowned in Philippines – where India's first Miss Universe — Sushmita Sen was bestowed with the honour in 1994, Sherry said it ‘felt like a dream.’

“It feels like a dream, and I don't want to wake up from this dream, that's what it feels like,” said Singh.

Born in 1975 – Sushmita Sen – was crowned Miss Universe 1994, becoming the first Indian woman to win the title. Sen made her acting debut playing a fictionalised version of herself in the thriller Dastak, which was released in 1996.

