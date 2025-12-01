Who is Shhyamali De? Raj Nidimoru’s ex-wife draws attention after his wedding to Samantha Ruth Prabhu

When filmmaker Raj Nidimoru tied the knot today with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the spotlight naturally turned back on his former spouse — Shhyamali De — thrusting her name into public conversation after years of obscurity.

Who is Shyyamli De? Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife Shhyamali De is believed to be a behind-the-scenes figure in the Indian film industry; though she has maintained a largely private life, media reports note that she had worked on earlier projects, including involvement with the film ‘Rang De Basanti’.

Prior to her divorce from Raj Nidimoru, little was publicly known about her background — and after their separation, she remained out of the limelight.

Today’s renewed attention marks perhaps the first time many fans are hearing her name in connection with the director.

Despite her sudden prominence in headlines, very little verifiable information is available about Shhyamali De. Her personal history, background, work, and life post-divorce remain largely unknown. She appears to have deliberately maintained a low profile, avoiding media interactions and limiting public exposure.

According to sources, Shhyamali’s relationship with Nidimoru ended several years ago, though neither party ever made public statements discussing the separation.

In the days since Nidimoru’s wedding to Samantha, Shhyamali is said to have posted a cryptic message on social media, referencing “desperate people” — a note that many interpreted as a response to the rapid developments around her ex’s new marriage.

Raj Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's tie the knot The renewed interest in Shhyamali De comes in the wake of the surprise marriage between Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple reportedly exchanged vows on December 1, 2025 in a quiet, intimate ceremony at the Ling Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, with only around 30 close friends and family present.

Samantha was seen in a red saree, while Nidimoru wore traditional attire — their wedding photographs, shared on social media, drew quick attention across the industry.

Raj and Samantha’s relationship had been subject to speculation for a while. They had worked together on projects through Raj’s production banner (alongside his creative partner), and rumours of a romance began circulating around 2023 — gaining strength in 2024 when the two were spotted publicly together and seen at various events.

Their wedding, many say, confirms what had been quietly talked about for over a year.