Who is Srikanth, Tamil actor arrested by Chennai Police for buying cocaine?

The Chennai Police on Monday arrested Tamil actor Srikanth over drug abuse charges and brought in for questioning at the Nungambakkam police station, reported multiple media reports.

The police reportedly collected Srikanth's blood samples and sent them for testing. However, after a detailed interrogation, they arrested him for alleged links with Prasad. He has not been formally charged yet, and the police maintain the proceeding will remain evidence-based.

Earlier, the Chennai police had arrested Prasad, a former AIADMK functionary, while investigating a pub brawl in the city. Police discovered the involvement of drugs during the probe, which led to the expansion of the investigation.

As per the details, Prasad is an expelled AIADMK IT Wing member from Mylapore and was taken into custody after a brawl at a private bar. In that incident, local rowdy Tsunami Sethupathi and others were also involved.

On being interrogated, Prasad admitted to supplying of drugs – cocaine – to Srikanth. He added that Srikanth allegedly bought 1 gram of cocaine for ₹12,000. Prasad even alleged that Srikanth had used drugs at private parties in Chennai. Apart from Srikanth, actor Krishna's name also surfaced and he too is being investigated.

Who is Srikanth? Born in Chennai to a Tamil mother from Kumbhakonam and a Telugu father from Chittor, Srikanth was raised in Hyderabad.

His father used to work with the State Bank of India. Srikanth lost his older brother to dengue following his return from the United States.

Srikanth uses his name as Sriram in Telugu films to avoid confusion. he married Vandana on 7 September 2008 and has two children.

Srikanth's movies: After making an acting debut in 1999 with the television series Jannal - Marabu Kavithaigal, he made his big screen debut with the Tamil film 'Roja Kootam' in 2002. He appeared in his first Telegu film 'Okariki Okaru' in 2003.

Among his notable films include Manasellam, Varnajalam, Kana Kandein, Oru Naal Kanavu, Bambara Kannale, Mercury Pookkal, East Coast Road, Poo, Sathurangam, and Nanban.