Who is Tammy Thompson? Stranger Things fans revive the minor character as Season 5 death theories grow

Stranger Things fans love digging into the odd corners of the show’s world, and Tammy Thompson keeps landing back in the conversation. She is the singer Dustin once roasted for sounding like a “Muppet,” but she has also become a running reference point whenever the fandom tries to piece together character arcs or predict who will not make it through the next round of chaos. And with Season 5’s fictional Volume 1 storyline blowing the doors open, the debates feel louder than ever.

The imagined mid-season break arrives on a cliffhanger big enough to spin the community into theory mode. “Sorcerer,” the fourth episode in this fan-made arc, throws out major reveals, long-buried faces and a final beat built to spread across group chats within minutes. It is the kind of story jump that gets everyone scrambling to figure out who is safe and who is not.

Stranger Things season 5 Volume 1 explained In this speculative storyline, Hawkins sits under quarantine. The main crew runs “crawls” to map the Upside Down, which goes sideways the moment Hopper disappears into the dimension again. Eleven storms in after him, he confronts her adoptive father and the two tear into a lab that Dr Kay controls.

Kay claims to have Vecna locked up, but the twist lands quickly - It is not Vecna, but Kali. It marks the return of 008 AKA Eleven’s sister and blows apart expectations.

While that happens, Dustin, Jonathan, Nancy and Steve struggle through a grotesque wall in the Upside Down. Dustin catches what sounds like a military signal, only to realise the noise comes from the wall itself. His math leads him to an unsettling conclusion: the barrier forms a circle around Hawkins, and the centre sits at the old lab.

Back in town, Mike, Lucas, Robin, Will, and Joyce try to rescue the kids Kay rounded up. Vecna arrives early, summons Demogorgons and delivers a chilling speech to Will: “Because they are weak. Weak in body. In Mind. Easily broken. Easily reshaped. Controlled.” He reminds Will that he “broke so easily,” pushing the boy’s long-running trauma right back to the surface.

And then the fictional Volume 1 capper lands - Will erupts with telekinetic power, wiping out the Demogorgons in one burst.

Who dies next and how Tammy Thompson links The fan pages are split. Some think Will’s new abilities put a target on his back. Others think Hopper finally pays the price after too many close calls. A few even drag Tammy Thompson into the theories, insisting she will pop up again as a symbolic reminder of past choices.

Recap of the earlier seasons Stranger Things began with Will Byers disappearing into the Upside Down, Eleven escaping Hawkins Lab, and a small town realising it was sitting on a doorway to something far darker. Over the seasons, the threats grew - from the Mind Flayer to the Russians under Starcourt Mall - while the characters scattered, reunited and tried to close the gates for good. Season 4 introduced Vecna, revealed as Henry Creel, the first test subject and the force tying the show’s mythology together.

The Season 4 finale left Hawkins torn open, Max in a coma after nearly dying, Eddie gone, and Vecna injured but still alive. The Upside Down is now spilling into the real world, and the whole story is steering toward one final battle when Season 5 begins.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 will release on Christmas, or 25 December, with the finale out on 31 December.

