Portuguese filmmaker Tiago Guedes has won the Golden Peacock for Best Film at the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2026. His film, Aquí, received the festival's highest competitive honour at the closing ceremony in Goa on 28 November.

Who is Tiago Guedes, Aquí's director? Guedes is a Portuguese director who works in films, television and theatre. He was born in Porto, Portugal, in 1971. He studied at the New York Film Academy and also attended a course on directing actors at Raindance in London.

Over the years, he has worked on several films, television shows and theatre productions. His work has also been shown at major international film festivals, including Cannes, Venice, Rotterdam, San Sebastián and Toronto.

Some of his known films include Bad Blood (2005), Noise (2008), Sadness and Joy in the Life of Giraffes (2019) and The Domain (2019). His film The Domain was selected for the Venice Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival. It was also Portugal's entry for the 2020 Oscars.

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In 2021, Guedes directed Glória, which became the first Portuguese original series made for Netflix.

His latest film, Aquí, has now brought him one of the biggest honours of his career.

What is Aquí about? Aquí is a Portuguese-French film released in 2026. It is a Spanish-language drama with a running time of 204 minutes.

The film stars Manolo Solo, Patricia López Arnaiz, Álex Peláez and Hugo Encuentra. It is produced by Paulo Branco and written by Guedes and Luís Araújo.

The story is set in a strange world where people begin their lives without any memories of their past. It follows a man named Simón, who takes care of a young boy called David after meeting him on a journey.

Simón believes that David needs a mother. He then meets Inés and feels that she is the right person for the child. She agrees, and the three slowly become an unusual family.

However, things are not simple. The society around them expects everyone to follow the same rules. David, who is curious and wants to live freely, refuses to behave like everyone else.

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The film follows Simón and Inés as they try to understand the boy and deal with the challenges of raising a child. It also explores family, freedom, identity and the right to be different.

The film is based on the 'Jesus Trilogy' by Nobel Prize-winning writer JM Coetzee. It had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2026 before travelling to other international festivals.

Why did Aquí win the Golden Peacock? At IFFI 2026, Aquí won the Golden Peacock for Best Film in the Main International Competition. It was selected from a group of 15 films.

The jury praised the film for creating a dreamlike world that feels both comforting and unpredictable. It said the film creates a place that audiences feel connected to and do not want to leave.

The jury also paid tribute to lead actor Manolo Solo, remembering his contribution to the film and his artistic legacy.

The award carries a cash prize of ₹51 lakh, which is shared equally between the director and producer. Guedes received the Golden Peacock trophy and a certificate, while producer Paulo Branco received a certificate.