Who is Token? American rapper featured on Dhurandhar: The Revenge soundtrack

The much-anticipated film ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’ officially released in cinemas on 19 March 2026, bringing with it a high-energy soundtrack that blends Indian and international talent. Among the global names featured is American rapper Token, whose presence has caught the attention of music listeners in India.
Token, whose real name is Ben Goldberg, is a US-based rapper known for his rapid-fire delivery and emotionally driven lyrics. He began his music journey at a young age, uploading rap videos online and slowly building a fanbase. Over the years, he has gained recognition for his technical skill and honest storytelling, particularly through his independent releases and his 2025 album I’m Not Supposed to Be Here.
His entry into Bollywood comes with ‘Dhurandhar: The Revenge’, where he has contributed to two key tracks — Aari Aari and Destiny – Mann Atkeya.
In Aari Aari, Token delivers rap portions alongside other artists, adding a modern hip-hop layer to the recreated Punjabi pop classic. The song itself is a reimagined version of the early 2000s hit by Bombay Rockers, now updated with contemporary production and a mix of voices.
Token is also credited as a lyricist and performer on Destiny – Mann Atkeya, another track from the film’s album. The song, released on 17 March 2026, features Shahzad Ali and explores themes of identity and fate, with Token contributing to both its writing and vocal sections.
His involvement in Dhurandhar 2 marks a growing trend of international collaborations in Indian cinema music. While Token has primarily worked within the American hip-hop scene, this project introduces him to a wider global audience, especially in South Asia.
The soundtrack of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, composed by Shashwat Sachdev, has been designed to have a distinctive and global sound, combining Punjabi influences, film music, and rap elements. Token’s inclusion fits into this broader vision, bringing an authentic Western hip-hop voice into the mix.
With the film now out in theatres, Token’s tracks are already gaining traction online. For many listeners, Dhurandhar 2 serves as their first introduction to the American rapper, signalling a cross-cultural moment in contemporary film music.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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