Who is Travis Kelce? Meet Taylor Swift's to be husband, the American footballer

Global pop sensation Taylor Swift broke the internet when she announced her engagement to Travis Kelce. The two have been dating for 2 years and are finally ready to walk down the aisle. Taking to Instagram, Swift and Kelce dropped a joint post with pictures of the American footballer proposing to the singer.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement Their post read: "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," along with photos where the couple was seen in a garden of pink and white flowers.

One image featured Kelce on one knee, looking up at Swift. Another gave a close look at a large ring on Swift's left hand. A snippet of Taylor Swift's song, So High School was played in the background of the post.

As congratulatory messages for the couple continue to pour in, let's take a look at who Travis Kelce is.

Who is Travis Kelce Travis Kelce is an American professional football player and a National Football League (NFL) player.

He has established himself as one of the most dominant tight ends in NFL history. Currently playing for the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce was selected by the franchise in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Since then, he has become a renowned name of the team’s offense, helping them secure three Super Bowl victories — LIV, LVII, and LVIII.

Before his professional career, Kelce played college football at the University of Cincinnati.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest to ever play his position, Kelce is a ten-time Pro Bowl selection and a seven-time All-Pro, including four first-team honors. Known for redefining the tight end role, he holds the NFL record for the most consecutive and total seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards by a tight end — seven straight. He also set the single-season receiving yards record for a tight end with 1,416 yards in 2020, achieved in just 15 games.

Travis Kelce in showbiz Off the field, Travis Kelce has become a pop culture figure. He headlined the 2016 reality dating series Catching Kelce on E! and has starred in commercials and television programs, including hosting Saturday Night Live in 2023.

Along with his brother Jason Kelce, a legendary center who spent 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, he co-hosts the hit podcast New Heights. His now fiancé Taylor Swift recently joined them for an episode on the podcast.

Born on October 5, 1989, in Westlake, Ohio, Travis comes from a humble family background. His father, Ed Kelce, worked in the steel industry, while his mother, Donna was a bank executive. His older brother Jason, now retired, carved out his own Hall of Fame–worthy NFL career, making the Kelce brothers one of the most popular sibling duos in football history.