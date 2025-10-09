Who was Varinder Ghuman? Punjabi actor and bodybuilder dies of heart attack at 53

Punjabi actor and bodybuilder Varinder Ghuman reportedly died of a heart attack on Friday, October 9. He was 53.

According to several reports, Ghuman was undergoing treatment in Amritsar, where he suffered a heart attack and died.

Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu condoled Ghuman's demise. "The passing away of the pride of Punjab, 'The He-Man of India' Varinder Ghuman ji, is an irreparable loss for the country," Bittu wrote in Punjabi in a post on X.

The minister said, “He [Ghuman] set new standards in the world of fitness with his hard work and vegetarian lifestyle. His life will always be a source of inspiration for the youth. May God grant him abode at His feet.”

Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also expressed his deep sorrow on X (formerly Twitter).

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Punjab’s celebrated bodybuilder and actor, Varinder Singh Ghuman. Through his hard work, discipline, and talent, he brought pride to Punjab across the world. May Waheguru grant his soul eternal peace and give strength to his family to bear this tragic loss,” he penned in Punjabi.

Who was Varinder Singh Ghuman? Varinder Singh Ghuman was a Punjabi actor and renowned bodybuilder. On Instagram, Ghuman said he was "India’s Biggest Vegetarian Bodybuilder" and an actor. He had one million followers on the social media platform.

There were rumours that Ghuman was planning to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

He won the ‘Mr. India title’ in 2009 and secured second place in 'Mr. Asi'a,' News 24 reported. Originally from Gurdaspur, Punjab, Ghuman was also recognised as the world’s first vegetarian professional bodybuilder.

According to Punjab Kesari, Ghuman was the only bodybuilder in the world who was earning a big name in the bodybuilding world while remaining a vegetarian.

Besides these, Ghuman became the first Indian to earn an IFBB pro card. He was even appointed by Arnold Schwarzenegger as a brand ambassador to promote health products in Asia, reports claimed.