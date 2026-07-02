Who is Yudhvir Ahlawat? Meet Kartavya ‘child star’, 33, who shocked co-star Saif Ali Khan with his real age

Among the last releases, Saif Ali Khan-starrer cop drama, Kartavya, grabbed people's attention. Now streaming on Netflix, the show also featured actor Yudhvir Ahlawat, who essayed the role of a teenage Harpal. As Ahlawat received praise for his impactful performance in Kartavya, he recently revealed his real age. He is 33, something which left many among the viewers shocked. Even Saif Ali Khan thought Ahlawat was much younger than his age.

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Meet Kartavya ‘child actor’ During a conversation with Kadak, Yudhvir Ahlawat opened up about the reception to his film. He said, “It feels amazing. People have been sending me messages saying they loved my work. This is the day I had been waiting for. I’m constantly replying to everyone in my DMs."

Talking about how he was roped in, he added, “This was my second time working with Red Chillies, and it was a great experience. I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra’s team saying they were casting for a film called Kartavya and wanted to test me for the role of Harpal. I gave the audition, and after one or two takes, they told me I had done well. Somewhere, I also felt I would end up doing this film. A week later, I got a call from Red Chillies saying I was locked for the part.”

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Ahlawat also revealed that Saif Ali Khan thought him to be a teenager. However, upon learning about his real age, even Khan was surprised.

“Saif sir was asked in an interview about his favourite scene from the film. He started praising me and said, ‘Harpal is very good. I treated him like a 16-year-old. But then Pulkit sir (director) told him that I’m actually 33 years old. He was shocked upon hearing.’ That clip went viral,” he explained.

Yudhvir Ahlawat also shared that even cast and crew members on the sets mistook him for a child artist. He said that everyone treated him like a child actor. It was director Pulkit who revealed Ahlawat's age to others. "After that, people like Sanjay Mishra sir and the rest started treating me like any other adult actor,” the 33-year-old actor said.

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About Kartavya: Cast, plot Kartavya also starred Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain with Saurabh Dwivedi. It revolves around a police inspector in Jhamli who probes the death of a journalist investigating a local spiritual guru. She gets assassinated by a teenage shooter. On the other hand, the inspector must protect his brother, who is targeted in a deadly honour killing attempt. What will he choose between family, duty, and corrupted leaders?

Who is Yudhvir Ahlawat Yudhvir Ahlawat made his acting debut with Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in Saand Ki Aankh. He later starred in Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera and Bobby Deol and Vikrant Massey-starrer Love Hostel. Due to his younger-looking appearance, audiences often mistake him for a child artist, allowing him to seamlessly portray the role of teenage characters in projects. He has also worked with filmmaker Feroz Abbas Khan for his acclaimed stage production Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.