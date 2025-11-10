Who was Abhinay? Tamil actor known for ‘Thulluvadho Ilamai’ dies at 44 after long battle with liver disease

Tamil actor Abhinay, best known for his breakout performance in the 2002 coming-of-age film Thulluvadho Ilamai, passed away in Chennai on November 10 after a prolonged battle with liver disease. He was 44.

According to India Today, the actor had been struggling with severe liver-related health issues for several years. His deteriorating condition had become public in recent years after he appealed for financial help to cover his mounting medical expenses. His body is currently kept at his Chennai residence.

With no immediate family members to perform the last rites, representatives from the Nadigar Sangam have been requested to oversee the funeral arrangements.

In a heartbreaking video shared months before his death, Abhinay had revealed that doctors had given him only a year and a half to live. “I don’t know if I will be around for longer,” he had said in the emotional appeal that went viral online.

Who was Abhinay? Abhinay made his acting debut in Thulluvadho Ilamai, starring alongside Dhanush in what was a breakthrough film for both actors. Over the years, he went on to appear in more than 15 films across Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada cinema, while also working in advertisements and dubbing projects.

His voice work included dubbing for Vidyut Jammwal in AR Murugadoss’s 2012 hit film Thuppakki, starring Thalapathy Vijay.

As his health worsened, Abhinay received support from several members of the film fraternity. His Thulluvadho Ilamai co-star Dhanush reportedly donated ₹5 lakh towards his treatment, while comedian KPY Bala contributed ₹1 lakh and raised awareness about his condition.

Abhinay's last public appearance Abhinay’s last public appearance was at a film press conference in Chennai a few weeks ago.

Colleagues and fans react His death has come as a shock to fans and colleagues, with many remembering his sensitive performances and humble nature.

Filmmaker Kalatheeswaran R wrote, “Heartfelt tribute to actor Abinay — the vibrant soul behind Thulluvadho Ilamai. His energy, passion, and unforgettable presence will live forever in Tamil cinema and in our hearts. Gone too soon, but never forgotten. May his soul rest in peace.”

A fan wrote on X, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of actor #Abhinay. Best known for his memorable role in #ThulluvadhoIlamai, he left an everlasting mark on Tamil cinema. Gone too soon at just 44.”

