Who was Béla Tarr? Veteran Hungarian director passes away at 70

Béla Tarr, a towering figure in world cinema whose intense and demanding films shaped the minimalist arthouse movement known as slow cinema, died on Monday at the age of 70.

Hungarian director Béla Tarr dies The European Film Academy confirmed his death, saying he had suffered from “a long and serious illness.” No further details about the cause of death were released.

Tarr’s death on 6 January 2026 marks the end of a towering career that reshaped the language of cinema and helped define the minimalist art form frequently called slow cinema — a style noted for its long takes, stark visuals and contemplative pacing.

About Béla Tarr's legacy and work Born on 21 July 1955 in Pécs, Hungary, Tarr began making films as a teenager and went on to study at the Academy of Theatre and Film in Budapest. His first full-length feature, Family Nest (1979), earned early international recognition, winning the Grand Prize at the Mannheim-Heidelberg International Film Festival.

Over more than four decades, Tarr directed nine feature films and became known for demanding cinematic experiences that often challenge viewers’ expectations. His works are characterised by long, uninterrupted shots, minimal dialogue and stark black-and-white photography, conveying existential themes and social realities.

Among his best-known films is ‘Sátántangó’ (1994), an epic drama running over seven hours, often cited as a masterpiece of world cinema. Based on the novel by Hungarian writer László Krasznahorkai, with whom Tarr had a long creative partnership, ‘Sátántangó’ explores the collapse of a small post-communist village through hypnotic, unbroken scenes.

Other acclaimed works include Damnation (1988), a grim but powerful story that established Tarr internationally; Werckmeister Harmonies (2000), a surreal study of societal breakdown; and The Turin Horse (2011), his final film, which won the Silver Bear Jury Grand Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Tarr’s influence extended far beyond Hungary. His unique approach inspired filmmakers worldwide, including American directors Gus Van Sant and Jim Jarmusch, both of whom have acknowledged his impact on their work.

His films were often bleak in tone and unflinching in their examination of humanity, but they were also noted for their philosophical depth and formal precision, pushing the boundaries of cinematic storytelling.

Tarr was also outspoken about politics and culture. He criticised nationalist movements and prominent leaders such as Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán, and other populist figures in Europe and the United States. He actively supported artistic freedom, at times backing film students protesting government interference in cultural institutions.

Beyond his filmmaking, Tarr contributed to cinema education. After retiring from feature films following The Turin Horse, he founded a film academy in Sarajevo, where he mentored younger directors and filmmakers. He also held honorary professorships and lectured at institutions around the world.

Tarr received numerous awards over his career, including Hungary’s highest cultural honours — the Kossuth Prize and the Balázs Béla Prize — as well as international recognition such as the European Film Academy’s Honorary Award. Sátántangó was celebrated as one of the greatest films of all time in the British Film Institute’s Sight & Sound poll.

In a statement, the Hungarian Filmmakers’ Association said it announced his passing “with deep sorrow”, noting his profound impact on cinema and his artistic legacy that will continue to influence filmmakers and audiences worldwide.