Who was Brigitte Bardot? French actress infamous for making homophobic slurs dies at 91

French actress and animal rights activist Brigitte Bardot breathed her last at her home in southern France on Sunday at the age of 91. AFP reported her death, citing a statement from her foundation that did not provide details.

Bardot, often referred to as BB in France, starred in numerous French cinema hits in the 1950s and 1960s, including And God Created Woman, which triggered controversy for scenes showing the long-legged beauty dancing naked on tables.

The world "renowned actress and singer" later abandoned her career to dedicate her life to animal welfare. Bardot “chose to abandon her prestigious career to dedicate her life and energy to animal welfare and her foundation,” a statement released by the Brigitte Bardot Foundation said.

The foundation further said that no arrangements have yet been made for funeral or memorial services, and that she had been hospitalised last month.

Who was Brigitte Bardot? Bardot was born in Paris on 28 September 1934 into a wealthy family. She rose to fame in the 1950s as a symbol of sexual liberation and went on to appear in nearly 50 films.

In later years, Bardot was fined on several occasions for inciting racial hatred. In 1973, aged just 39, she surprised the film world by announcing her retirement from acting after a career spanning almost five decades.

She chose instead to devote her life to animal welfare. “I gave my youth and beauty to men, I give my wisdom and experience to animals,” Bardot famously said, as quoted by the BBC.

In 1986, she founded the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, an organisation dedicated to the protection of wild and domestic animals. Over time, she became a vegetarian and remained outspoken on animal rights issues.

In 2013, Bardot threatened to apply for Russian citizenship in protest against plans to euthanise two sick elephants at a French zoo. Her activism extended beyond France, and in 2001 she welcomed an agreement with the mayor of Bucharest that helped save around 100,000 stray dogs from being killed.

According to its website, the Brigitte Bardot Foundation now has “more than 70,000 donors worldwide, nearly 300 employees and more than 500 volunteer investigators and delegates”.

In her later years, she faced flak for making homophobic remarks and was fined on several occasions for inciting racial hatred.