Who was Carrie Anne Fleming? Supernatural actress dead at 51

Carrie Anne Fleming, the Canadian actress best known for her appearances in popular horror television series, passed away at the age of 51.

She reportedly passed away on February 26 in Sidney, British Columbia, due to complications from breast cancer. According to Variety, her death was confirmed by her 'Supernatural' co-star Jim Beaver.

Beaver shared a moving tribute describing her as his "friend, lover, and bright light." He revealed that they shared a "meet-cute" on the set of Supernatural and bonded over the fact that they both had daughters with nearly identical names: his daughter Maddie and her daughter Maddy (Madalyn).

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A memorial service is expected to be announced at a later date, a Variety report said.

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Who was Carrie Anne Fleming? Born on 16 August 1974, in Digby, Nova Scotia, Fleming moved to British Columbia as a child, where she quickly discovered a lifelong passion for the performing arts.

She began honing her craft at Mount Douglas Senior Secondary in Victoria before pursuing formal dramatic training at the Kaleidoscope Theatre and the Kidco Theatre Dance Company.

Fleming began her career with a recurring role in the television series Viper and also appeared in the popular Adam Sandler film 'Happy Gilmore'.

Over the years, she built a steady body of work, often taking on smaller but memorable roles across film and television. Her breakthrough in the horror genre came when acclaimed Italian director Dario Argento cast her in the anthology series 'Masters of Horror' in 2005.

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In the episode 'Jenifer,' Fleming portrayed a disfigured woman with cannibalistic tendencies, a performance that became one of her most recognised roles among genre audiences. The role, which required hours of grueling prosthetic application by Oscar-winner Howard Berger, earned her several "Best Actress" and "Best Villain" accolades in various online genre awards.

Fleming went on to feature in several horror productions, including Supernatural, where she played Karen Singer, the wife of Bobby Singer.

She also appeared in the television film 'The Unauthorized Full House Story', portraying the mother of actor Candace Cameron Bure, known for her role as DJ Tanner in the sitcom 'Full House.'

In recent years, Fleming gained renewed popularity for her recurring role as Candy Baker on the CW series 'iZombie', where she appeared over five seasons.

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Her other TV credits include “Supergirl,” “UnREAL,” “Motive,” “Continuum,” “Package Deal,” “Alice,” “Knights of Bloodsteel,” The 4400,” “The L Word,” and “Smallville.”

Beyond screen work, she remained active in theatre, performing in British Columbia stage productions such as 'Noises Off,' 'Romeo and Juliet,' 'Steel Magnolias,' and 'Fame.'

The "Double Life" in Supernatural While most fans remember her as Karen Singer, the wife of Bobby Singer, Carrie Anne actually appeared in Supernatural in two different roles.

Before being cast as Karen, she appeared in the Season 2 premiere, "In My Time of Dying," as a dying nurse. It was her professionalism during this early guest spot that kept her on the producers' radar for the much more significant role of Karen later in the series.

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