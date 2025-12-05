Who was Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa? Mortal Kombat star and American-Russian actor dies at 75

Veteran actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa — best known for his fan-favourite villain role as Shang Tsung in the Mortal Kombat franchise — has passed away at the age of 75, People confirmed. His family confirmed that he died early Thursday in Santa Barbara, California, due to complications from a stroke. He was surrounded by his children at the time.

From Tokyo to Hollywood: A Storied Journey Born in Tokyo on September 27, 1950, Tagawa moved around as a child — his father being in the US Army — before eventually settling in Southern California.

He began his career in Hollywood in the mid-1980s. His breakthrough came with a role in the critically acclaimed, Oscar-winning film The Last Emperor (1987), giving him a launchpad into international cinema.

Over the decades, Tagawa carved a niche for himself as a powerful, elegant villain — using his martial arts background (he trained in kendo and Shotokan karate and later developed his own style, “Chu Shin”) to bring a unique physicality to action roles.

Iconic Roles and Career Highlights His performance as Shang Tsung in the 1995 Mortal Kombat film cemented his legacy among action-fantasy fans worldwide. He reprised the role in subsequent adaptations, bringing the character to a new generation.

Tagawa featured in an array of well-known Hollywood productions — from action and martial-arts films to big-budget blockbusters. His filmography includes Pearl Harbor, Planet of the Apes, Memoirs of a Geisha, Licence to Kill (a James Bond film), Showdown in Little Tokyo and several others across genres.

On television, he found renewed acclaim for his role as Trade Minister Nobusuke Tagomi in the acclaimed series The Man in the High Castle (2015–2019), showcasing his range as an actor beyond villainous roles.

A Legacy Beyond the Screen Tagawa’s onscreen presence — intense yet refined, menacing yet charismatic — made him one of the most enduring character actors in Hollywood. Industry peers and fans have lauded him not just for his acting chops, but also for his commitment to martial arts and for being a mentor to many aspiring actors and fighters.

His manager described him as “generous, thoughtful, and endlessly committed to his craft.”

