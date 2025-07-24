Who was Chuck Mangione? Grammy-winning jazz icon known for ‘Feels So Good’ dies at 84

Charles Frank Mangione, the American jazz great who brought the flugelhorn into the popular music spotlight and captivated audiences with hits like “Feels So Good”, died peacefully in his sleep on July 22, 2025, at his home in Rochester, New York. He was 84.

His death was confirmed in a statement by his family shared with the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle on July 24.

A musical force Over a six-decade career, Mangione released more than 30 albums, scored multiple Grammy Awards, and carved a unique space in the American jazz landscape. Born on November 29, 1940, to Italian-American parents in Rochester, Mangione studied at the prestigious Eastman School of Music and went on to perform with jazz legends, most notably filling the trumpet chair in Art Blakey’s Jazz Messengers — a position once held by Clifford Brown, Lee Morgan, and Freddie Hubbard.

Alongside his pianist brother, Gap, he co-led the Mangione Brothers Sextet/Quintet, recording three albums for Riverside Records in the early 1960s. One of their original compositions, “Something Different,” caught the attention of alto saxophonist Cannonball Adderley, who included it in his 1961 album African Waltz.

Chart-topping Jazz-Pop and Olympic fame Mangione broke into mainstream success in 1978 with “Feels So Good”, a breezy, horn-driven instrumental that became a rare jazz-pop crossover hit, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song helped define a generation of smooth jazz, its signature melody recognized instantly across genres.

He also composed iconic Olympic music, including “Chase the Clouds Away” for the 1976 Montreal Summer Games and “Give It All You Got” for the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid — the latter performed live at the closing ceremony and broadcast worldwide.

Awards and collaborations Mangione’s work was frequently honored. He won his first Grammy Award in 1977 for “Bellavia” in the Best Instrumental Composition category. His second Grammy came two years later for the soundtrack to The Children of Sanchez, which featured sweeping compositions and emotional depth — the title track alone ran nearly 15 minutes.

His bands featured top-tier musicians such as saxophonists Gerry Niewood and Chris Vadala, guitarist Grant Geissman, and drummer James Bradley Jr. In 1978, Mangione performed to a sold-out Hollywood Bowl backed by a 70-piece orchestra — a concert immortalized in his live album An Evening of Magic.

Community and charity Beyond the stage, Mangione used his music for charitable causes. In 1980, he organised a nine-hour benefit concert to aid Italian earthquake victims, bringing together stars like Chick Corea and Dizzy Gillespie. His later Tarantella album captured highlights from that performance. At his 60th birthday concert, he raised over $50,000 for St. John's Nursing Home in Rochester.

Mangione was also a pop culture fixture. He made TV appearances, including Magnum, P.I., Sharon, Lois & Bram's Elephant Show, and most famously, played a recurring animated version of himself on King of the Hill as Mega Lo Mart’s celebrity spokesman — a role that earned him a new generation of fans. His 2000 album Everything For Love included a track titled “Peggy Hill” in tribute to the show.

