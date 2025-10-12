Who was Diane Keaton? From The Godfather to Annie Hall, remembering a Hollywood legend

Legendary actress Diane Keaton, who passed away on October 11 at the age of 79, was one of Hollywood’s most distinctive and admired talents.

Who was Diane Keaton? Known for her sharp wit, effortless charm and timeless style, Diane Keaton built a career that spanned over five decades, leaving behind an unforgettable legacy on screen.

Early Life and Childhood Diane Keaton was born Diane Hall on January 5, 1946 in Los Angeles, California. She was the eldest of four children. Her father worked as a civil engineer, while her mother, Dorothy Hall, was a homemaker who once won a beauty pageant. Keaton often credited her mother for inspiring her creative spirit, saying she had once dreamed of performing herself.

Growing up, Keaton was drawn to the stage and later moved to New York City to study acting. She began her career in theatre, making her Broadway debut in Hair in the late 1960s, where her talent and unique personality quickly stood out.

Rise to Stardom Keaton’s breakthrough came in the early 1970s when she was cast as Kay Adams in Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘The Godfather’ and its sequels. Around the same time, she began working with director Woody Allen, starring in several of his films, including ‘Play It Again’, ‘Sam’ and ‘Manhattan’.

Her most defining role came in 1977’s ‘Annie Hall’, which earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress. Her portrayal of the quirky, independent Annie remains one of cinema’s most celebrated performances.

Career and Legacy Over the years, Keaton starred in numerous hits such as ‘The First Wives Club’, ‘Something’s Gotta Give’, and ‘Book Club’. She also worked with director Nancy Meyers on several projects. Beyond her acting, Keaton became known for her distinctive fashion sense and warm screen presence.