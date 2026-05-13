Who was Dileep Raj? Late Kannada actor who worked with Puneeth Rajkumar and other stars dies

Popular Kannada actor-turned-producer Dileep Raj is no more. He passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, as per multiple reports. The cause of his death is said to be a heart attack.

Dileep Raj dies after heart attack According to a report by TV9 Kannada, Dileep Raj was rushed to the Apollo Hospital in Kumaraswamy Layout after a heart attack. However, he couldn't be saved despite doctor's best efforts.

Who was Dileep Raj Dileep Raj was one of the popular actors in the Kannada entertainment industry. He worked with some popular celebrities, including Puneeth Rajkumar, in the 2007 film Milana. Some of his other known roles were in films like U-Turn and Boyfriend.

He was best know for the Zee Kannada serial Hitler Kalyana.

Later in his career, Dileep Raj also produced TV shows under his banner, DR Creations.

Apart from acting and producing, Dileep Raj was also said to be interested in theatre. He was also a dubbing artist.

Films and TV shows Born on September 2, 1978, Dileep Raj's acting journey dates back to his theatre days. He was reportedly associated with groups like Nataranga and Drishti, where he honed his acting skills.

He met actress Nanditha during the early years of his journey and later entered the television world with her help. He starred in his first telefilm, Kambada Mane.

He went on to become a household name with popular Kannada serials like Janani, Ardha Satya, Rangoli, Kumkuma Bhagya, Mangalya, Malebillu and Rathasapthami.

After television, Dileep Raj made his film debut as a lead with the film, Boy Friend. However, his breakthrough came with Milana alongside the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. His role in the film impressed the audiences and critics at the same.

Also Read | Kannada actor Dileep Raj passes away at 47 due to heart attack

Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu Dileep Raj was also seen in Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu alongside Shilpa Manjunath, Apoorva Bharadwaj, Prasanna Shetty, Govind Madhusudhan and Hari Samashti.

The 2025 film received a warm response from the audience. However, reports claimed that it struggled to secure its OTT release.

Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu is now available on Sun NXT.

Dileep Raj's last release was Love Mocktail 3. Also starring Darling Krishna, Milana Nagaraj, Samvrutha, Amrutha Iyengar, Amrutha Iyengar and Shwetha Prasad, the film was recently released on OTT. It is streaming on Zee5.

Netizens remember Dileep Raj Meanwhile, social media is filled with posts from heartbroken fans.

Reacting to the loss of Dileep Raj, a user wrote on X, “Unable to believe this. Why is talent alone not enough to succeed in sandalwood? Dileep Raj was a brilliant actor and anchor. Om Shanti.”

Another reacted, “Why do good gurus like Guru go away like this?”