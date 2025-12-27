Who was Dipa De Motwane — Udaan director Vikramditya's mother passes away; Aditi Rao Hydari remembers 'Tiger mom'

Udaan director Vikramditya's mother Dipa De Motwane recently breathed her last. To honour the Hindi film industry icon Aditi Rao Hydari shared a series of pictures of Dipa De Motwane and penned down a heartfelt not for the legendary producer.

In a post on Instagram she stated, “Farewell OG… ❤️Champion producer. Tiger mom to not just her own, Life of a set, life of a party."

Highlighting her inspiring qualities and significant contributions to cinema over her extensive career, the 39-year-old actress added, "Feeder, scolder, nurturer with the largest heart, the warmest hugs and the time to listen. Inspiration 101.My darling Dipa aunty, I will miss you so so so much. ❤️🙏Dipa De Motwane 🙏.”

The description on Dipa De Motwane's LinkedIn account states, “I have worked intensively on high quality, award winning projects that have been globally distributed during my 32 years with the Film and Television industry. Because of my vast experience on both big and small budget productions, i bring to the table a multitude of resources and strategies to increase efficiency, cost effectiveness, training and partnership initiatives(sic).”

All you need to know about Dipa De Motwane One of the prominent executive producers in Bollywood, she started her career as an associate producer with Leela in 2002. During her initial days in the entertainment industry, she worked as a line producer in films like The Web of the Witch (2002) and The Forest (2009).

Dipa De Motwane worked with her son Vikramditya Motwane in the filmmaker's debut feature film Udaan which received worldwide acclaim. This movie, which premiered in 2010, was her maiden venture as the executive producer.

Udaan received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival following its premiere in the Un Certain Regard section. It was also screened at the Giffoni Film Festival and at the 2011 Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles. The coming-of-age drama film also won multiple Filmfare Awards.

She worked as an executive producer for Phantom films between 2011 and 2019 and was serving as Andolan Films producer before her demise.