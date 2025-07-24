Who was Fiji? Renowned Fijian-Hawaii recording artist passes away at 55

Popular Fijian-Hawaii recording artist, George Brooks Veikoso aka Fiji, passed away on Wednesday. The highly regarded artist took his last breath in Fiji while he was surrounded by his family members, as per Hawaii News Now. He was reportedly 55.

Fijian-Hawaii recording artist Fiji dies Reacting to the news of Fiji's death, American singer, musician Kimie Miner expressed her shock. The Hawaiian news portal quoted her saying: “(His passing) really hurt me because it just felt like I couldn’t call on my mentor anymore, and he’s not there anymore.”

“It made me so sad to know that he’s gone, but his legacy is so big that I know his legacy will carry on forever," she added.

Miner called Veikoso a mentor to the artists of her generation.

“He’s so special and he’s so loved by all of the artists of my generation, who loved him and cared about him and who he cared for... he was a mentor for all of us,” she further shared.

Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner Kelly Delima fondly remembered Veikoso and called him a brother.

“In Fijian, brother means Boso, so I would always tell them I love you boso,” Kelly said. “He would always call me Big Brother, he said. I love you, big brother.”

Who was Fiji? George Brooks Veikoso, better known as Fiji, was a celebrated figure in Hawaii's music industry. He was one of the top singers, songwriters, producers, and mentors in contemporary Hawaiian and reggae music.

Born on May 10, 1970, he began singing in church as a child and moved to Hawaii in 1987.

His music career began in 1994 with the release of his first album, Evolution. He rose to fame with hit songs like Lia, Symphony of Love, Nasty, and Good Thing.

However, his breakthrough came from the 1996 album, Born & Raised that topped music charts, making him a music sensation.

Fiji often headlined the annual Birthday Bash concerts alongside Kapena and performed throughout the Pacific Islands and the US West Coast.

His live shows were known for their energy and cultural richness, often featuring native dancers and traditional Fijian drummers that got audiences on their feet.

In 1998, he bagged two Na Hoku Hanohano Awards for Male Vocalist and Favorite Entertainer of the Year.

He went on to win several awards including Best Pacific International Artist Award at the 2014 Pacific Music Awards, and the Lifetime Achievement Award for his impact on Polynesian reggae music in 2022.