Who was Jaswinder Bhalla? Popular Punjabi comedian who passed away in Mohali

Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla has passed away at the age of 65 at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, Punjab, leaving fans shocked and distressed. His cremation is reported to take place on Saturday at the Balongi cremation ground, Mohali, in the presence of family, friends, and members of the entertainment fraternity.

Also Read | Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Bhalla dies at 65

Jaswinder Bhalla's death cause The cause of Jaswinder Bhalla's death remains unknown. Reportedly, Bhalla was brought to the Mohali hospital where he breathed his last on the morning of 22 August 22.

Meanwhile, tributes for veteran actor Jaswinder Bhalla are pouring in on social media from colleagues and fans.

Who was Jaswinder Bhalla? Jaswinder Bhalla gained prominence for his comic roles in Punjabi films, with a career that spanned nearly 30 years. He began acting with films such as Dulha Bhatti and also appeared in Jaspal Bhatti’s Hindi comedy Mahaul Theek Hai (1999).

Over time, he acted in many hit movies, including Jatt and Juliet, Sardaar Ji, and the Carry On Jatta series. His role as Advocate Dhillon in the three Carry On Jatta films made him a household name. Bhalla was also known for giving his characters catchy phrases, which made even smaller roles memorable for audiences.

Bhalla’s last film appearance was in Shinda Shinda No Papa (2024), where he shared the screen with Gippy Grewal and Hina Khan in the lead roles.

Also Read | Remembering Jaswinder Bhalla: The comedy legend who ruled Punjabi cinema

Jaswinder Bhalla’s Life and Career Apart from being a celebrated comedian, Jaswinder Bhalla also had a distinguished academic career. He was Professor and Head of the Department of Extension Education at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana. Bhalla joined PAU in 1989 after spending five years with the Punjab Agriculture Department. He earned a BSc (Honours) in Agriculture and an MSc in Extension Education from PAU before completing his PhD at CCS University, Meerut.

Throughout his teaching career, Bhalla inspired generations of students with his mix of academic rigour and creativity. Known for blending humour with social lessons, his lectures were both engaging and memorable. Although he retired in 2020, he remained a beloved figure on campus. Bhalla had once admitted that retiring during the pandemic without a proper farewell from his students was a “lifelong sorrow”.