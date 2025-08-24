Who was Jerry Adler? The Sopranos and Good Wife actor passes away at 96

Veteran actor Jerry Adler has passed away at the age of 96. His family confirmed his passing away via his official obituary. As per the obituary, Adler passed away on August 23, 2025, at the age of 96. He was born on February 4, 1929, and was a resident of New York. Adler was best known for his iconic role in The Sopranos as Herman “Hesh” Rabkin .

Early roots in theater Adler was born on February 4, 1929, in Brooklyn. He grew up surrounded by theater. His dad, Philip Adler, worked on Broadway shows, and his cousin was acting coach Stella Adler. So the stage was kind of in his blood. He started out backstage, doing work as a stage manager on My Fair Lady. Later, he shifted into directing Broadway revivals during the 1970s, like Of Thee I Sing, reported the Guardian.

A late start on screen What made him stand out was that his TV career began pretty late. Adler was already in his 60s when he first appeared on screen. His debut came in the early '90s with Brooklyn Bridge, as per People. Then, in 1993, he got a role in Woody Allen’s Manhattan Murder Mystery. After that, he showed up in different places, sitcoms, dramas, and films like Mad About You, In Her Shoes, and Synecdoche, New York.

Sopranos and the big break But no doubt, The Sopranos changed everything for him. Starting in 1999, he played Hesh Rabkin, a music producer who was close to Tony Soprano. He was not flashy, but his presence was strong. With his humor and blunt advice, he became one of those side characters people always remembered. He appeared across six seasons in 28 episodes, giving the mob drama some of its sharpest lines.

Later projects Even after The Sopranos, Adler stayed busy. He played Howard Lyman in The Good Wife between 2011 and 2016, a role that was only supposed to be one episode but turned into years. He later showed up in The Good Fight, too. In 2019, he even came back for the Mad About You revival, which ended up being his final screen role.

Adler is survived by his wife, Joan Laxman, whom he married in 1994. From Broadway to TV, he built a long and respected career.

