Who was Jimmy Cliff? Reggae legend remembered after wife Latifa Chambers confirms his death at 81

Reggae icon Jimmy Cliff has passed away at the age of 81, his wife Latifa Chambers announced on social media. According to the family statement, Cliff died following a seizure and subsequent pneumonia. His death marks the end of one of the most influential careers in the history of Jamaican music.

“It’s with profound sadness that I share that my husband, Jimmy Cliff, has crossed over due to a seizure followed by pneumonia,” his wife wrote. She went on to thank his global fan base, saying, “To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career … He really appreciated each and every fan for their love.”

Who Was Jimmy Cliff? Born James Chambers on July 30, 1944 in Somerton, St. James Parish, Jamaica, Cliff grew up in modest circumstances.

He moved to Kingston during his teenage years to pursue music, and by age 14 had his first national hit with the song “Hurricane Hattie.”

His early career was shaped through a key partnership with producer Leslie Kong, helping him to refine his sound and rise in Jamaica’s music scene.

Cliff later signed with Island Records, which brought him to a broader stage.

A Voice That Made Reggae Global Over a career spanning six decades, Jimmy Cliff became one of the most important ambassadors of reggae, ska, and rocksteady.

He was awarded the Order of Merit by Jamaica, one of the country’s highest honours in the arts and sciences.

Some of his most iconic tracks include:

Many Rivers to Cross — a deeply emotive song that reflects his personal struggles and determination.

You Can Get It If You Really Want — a motivational anthem that resonated with many.

Wonderful World, Beautiful People — a celebration of life and humanity.

I Can See Clearly Now — his 1993 cover version became internationally famous, especially after appearing in the film Cool Runnings.

Vietnam — a protest song that brought together his political conscience and musical talent. This was also loved by music icon, Bob Dylan.

Life Apart From Music Cliff was not only a singer but also an actor. His most famous acting role came in the 1972 film ‘The Harder They Come’, directed by Perry Henzell.

In the film, he plays Ivan Martin, a young country musician who becomes an outlaw. The film is widely regarded as a cultural landmark for Jamaica, thanks to its gritty realism and powerful soundtrack.

The movie’s soundtrack, featuring songs like ‘The Harder They Come’, ‘Many Rivers to Cross’, and ‘Sitting in Limbo’, played a major role in introducing reggae to international audiences.

Accolades Received by Jimmy Cliff Jimmy Cliff’s impact on global music was reflected in the many honours he received throughout his career.

He won two Grammy Awards, first for Cliff Hanger in 1985 and later for Rebirth in 2012, which marked a major creative resurgence. In 2010, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, joining the ranks of artists who transformed the landscape of modern music.

Cliff was also one of the rare recipients of Jamaica’s Order of Merit, one of the nation’s highest honours in the arts and sciences, placing him alongside reggae greats such as Bob Marley, Bunny Wailer and Peter Tosh.

His influence spread across generations and continents, working with musicians and producers as varied as Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and Tim Armstrong. More importantly, Cliff’s legacy lies in how he helped take reggae from the streets and studios of Jamaica to audiences around the world.