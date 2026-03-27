Who was Lee Sang Bo? South Korean actor once cleared in drug case found dead at 45

South Korean actor Lee Sang Bo has died at the age of 45 after being found at his home, with authorities launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.
According to local reports, the actor was discovered by a family member at his residence in Pyeongtaek on 27 March. Police were alerted shortly after and have since confirmed that there were no immediate signs of foul play, though the exact cause of death remains under investigation.
Lee’s agency also confirmed the news, stating that it was working to verify details related to the incident. His funeral is expected to be held in the coming days, with arrangements reportedly made at a local funeral home.
Born in 1981, Lee Sang-bo began his acting career in 2006 with the television drama Invisible Man Choi Jang-su. Over nearly two decades, he built a steady presence in the Korean entertainment industry, appearing in a range of series including Bad Love, Private Lives and Miss Monte-Cristo, the latter marking one of his most prominent roles.
In recent years, Lee had been working towards re-establishing his career following a period of public scrutiny. In 2022, he was investigated over alleged drug use, a case that attracted widespread media attention.
However, police later determined that the substances found in his system were prescribed antidepressants, and the case was closed without charges due to insufficient evidence.
The actor had reportedly been taking medication following personal tragedies, including the loss of close family members. He later returned to acting with the KBS drama The Elegant Empire, signalling a professional comeback and a renewed engagement with audiences.
Industry observers note that Lee remained active on social media until recently, though his accounts have since been cleared following news of his death. His passing has prompted an outpouring of condolences from fans and colleagues, reflecting both his resilience and his contributions to television drama over the years.
Lee’s death comes amid ongoing conversations about the pressures faced by performers in South Korea’s highly competitive entertainment industry. While authorities continue their investigation, his passing marks a sudden and unexpected end to a career that had shown signs of revival.