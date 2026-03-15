Who was Madhu Malhotra? Actress who starred in Hero, Satte Pe Satta dies at 71

Veteran actress Madhu Malhotra is no more. As per multiple reports, she passed away in Mumbai on Friday, 13th March. She was 71. The Times of India and trade magazine Film Information first reported on Madhu Malhotra's death.

However, the cause of Madhu Malhotra's death remains unknown.

Going by a viral note, she was cremated at Oshiwara Crematorium after her funeral on 14th March.

Who was Madhu Malhotra Madhu Malhotra was a known face in the film industry during the 80s and 90s. Remember filmmaker Subhash Ghai's box-office hit Hero in 1983? The film delivered several musical chartbusters like Tu Mera Jaanu Hai, Pyar Karne Wale Kabhi Darte Nahi and Ding Dong Baby Sing A Song. But, it is the iconic tunes of Lambi judaai, the heartbreak anthem by Pakistani folk singer Reshma, which remains the timeless work of Madhu Malhotra.

In the song, Malhotra starred in a colourful gypsy look as she lip-synced to the song.

Revisit the song here:

She was a part of Satte Pe Satta in 1982, as well. In the film, she starred as the girlfriend of the character Budh (played by Kanwarjit Paintal). Her performance in the song Mausam Mastana was fondly remembered by the fans.

The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Ranjeeta Kaur, Amjad Khan in the lead with Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sudhir Luthria, Shakti Kapoor, and Kanwaljit Singh.

Madhu Malhotra's films Reportedly, Madhu Malhotra starred in over 100 films in Bollywood across several genres. However, she has mostly starred in supporting roles and cameo appearances in song. Despite not being in the lead of several hit projects, she built a reputation with her strong performance in the industry.