Who was Major Mohit Sharma? The Ashok Chakra awardee at the heart of the Dhurandhar controversy

Late Major Mohit Sharma was a decorated officer of the Indian Army’s elite Special Forces — a man whose courage and sacrifice earned him the highest peacetime gallantry honour in India, the Ashoka Chakra. Born in Rohtak, Haryana, he joined the officer ranks in December 1999 after passing out from the Indian Military Academy (IMA).

He later volunteered for the 1st Para (Special Forces), where he carried out highly risky covert operations. In 2004, under the alias “Iftikhar Bhatt”, he successfully infiltrated a militant outfit in Jammu & Kashmir, eliminating two senior terrorists — a feat for which he was awarded the Sena Medal.

Tragically, in March 2009, during a counter-terror operation in Kupwara, Kashmir, Major Sharma led an assault team, eliminated several terrorists, rescued his comrades under heavy fire — but succumbed to grievous injuries in the process. His ultimate sacrifice was honoured with the Ashoka Chakra, cementing his legacy as one of India’s finest soldiers.

Why did people believe Dhurandhar was based on him? When the trailer of Dhurandhar surfaced, many viewers — familiar with Major Sharma’s story — felt the film’s central character mirrored his journey: an undercover operative, elite-force background, infiltration missions. The striking resemblance between Ranveer Singh’s rugged, Special Forces look and publicly shared images of Major Sharma fuelled speculation.

Further, the family of Major Sharma themselves objected to the film's release, arguing it exploited his life without permission and sought a court-ordered stay for a private screening before public release.

Who does Ranveer Singh portray? Ranveer Singh portrays Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a highly specialised and brutal IB spy known by the undercover identity of Hamza Ali Mazari. This character is not a conventional agent; he is an Indian intelligence operative recruited from a dark background, reportedly a former prisoner or convict, deemed expendable and trained to become a "killing machine."

His mission is central to 'Operation Dhurandhar,' where he must infiltrate the dangerous underworld of Karachi's Lyari area, specifically targeting the terrorist network led by the notorious gangster, Rehman Dakait.

What the filmmakers and official bodies said Ahead of release, the film’s director, Aditya Dhar, publicly denied any link between Dhurandhar and Major Sharma’s life. He clarified that the film is a purely fictional spy thriller, and not a biopic of the martyr.

Subsequently, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), after re-examining the movie — following a direction from the Delhi High Court — concluded that Dhurandhar bears no direct or indirect resemblance to Major Sharma’s life, awarding it an adult certificate as a work of fiction.