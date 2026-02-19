Who was MM Baig? Veteran filmmaker behind ‘Chhoti Bahu’ and 'Razia Sultan' found dead at 70.

Veteran filmmaker M M Baig, a quiet yet respected figure in Hindi cinema whose career spanned decades behind the scenes, was found dead at his residence, bringing renewed attention to a filmmaker whose contributions often remained away from the spotlight.

MM Baig dies at the age of 70 Baig, known for his association with films such as Razia Sultan and for directing the 1994 drama Chhoti Bahu, was in his seventies at the time of his death.

The news was confirmed by his publicist Hanif Zaveri, who revealed the circumstances surrounding the discovery. According to reports carried by PTI, concern arose after Baig had not been seen for several days. Authorities were alerted by neighbours, leading to the discovery of his body at home.

The initial announcement stated:

“Veteran filmmaker M M Baig, father of popular yesteryear child artist Baby Guddu and who was involved with films such as "Razia Sultan" and directed "Chhoti Bahu", was found dead at his home, his publicist Hanif Zaveri said.”

Zaveri later shared further details, saying, "He was unwell for quite some time. Since he did not come out of the house for four to five days, the neighbours complained to the police about a foul smell coming from his house. The police opened the door, found Baig sahab's body, and informed his daughter about it. They later took his body to Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem at around 1:30-2:00 am. He was a loving man. I pray for his departed soul."

A Career Built Behind the Camera Though not widely known among mainstream audiences, Baig played an important role within the Hindi film industry, particularly during the 1980s and 1990s. He began his career assisting established filmmakers including J. Om Prakash, Vimal Kumar and Rakesh Roshan, working on several commercial films of the era such as Aadmi Khilona Hai, Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii, Karz Chukana Hai, Kala Bazaar and Kishen Kanhaiya.

Industry colleagues often described him as a technically skilled filmmaker with strong command over dialogue delivery and performance coaching. According to reports, Baig even helped a young Hrithik Roshan with diction, voice modulation and dialogue practice long before the actor made his debut with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai.

As an independent director, Baig helmed Chhoti Bahu (1994), a Hindi family drama starring Deepak Tijori and Shilpa Shirodkar. The film, a remake of the Bengali movie Choto Bou, explored domestic relationships within a traditional joint family setup and remains his most recognised directorial credit.

He also directed Masoom Gawah, starring Naseeruddin Shah, though the film reportedly remained unreleased due to production issues.

Connection to Child Star Baby Guddu

Baig was also known as the father of popular 1980s child artist Baby Guddu, whose real name is Shahinda Baig. She appeared in several successful Hindi films including Aakhir Kyon?, Nagina, Pyar Kiya Hai Pyar Karenge and Aulad, becoming one of the most recognisable child actors of that decade.

Born into a film family, Baby Guddu began her career early and later stepped away from cinema, eventually settling abroad, according to industry biographies.

A Quiet Legacy in Hindi Cinema While Baig never achieved celebrity status himself, colleagues remembered him as a dependable craftsman who contributed significantly behind the scenes. Reports noted his collaborations with major filmmakers and actors, highlighting his mentoring role within the industry and his reputation for professionalism.

His passing has prompted tributes from members of the film fraternity who recalled him as a “loving man” and a dedicated technician whose influence extended beyond the films he officially directed.