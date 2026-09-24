Who was Mushtaq Khan? Veteran actor battled last stage lung cancer silently before death

Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan, best known for films like Welcome, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2 and Stree 2, passed away at the age of 56. He battled lung cancer and was hospitalised during the last stage. His death was confirmed by his business partner to Hindustan Times.

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Mushtaq Khan dies after hospitalisation His business partner Shivam Yadav told the news outlet, "He passed away around 7 pm on Thursday. He had been detected with lung cancer earlier and had got well. However, it relapsed eight days back and had to be admitted to the hospital. It was last stage cancer."

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari told ANI, “Actor Mushtaq Khan died today.”

Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. Reportedly, he was in critical condition and shifted to the ICU, where he took his last breath on Thursday evening.

Who was Mushtaq Khan Mushtaq Khan originally hails from Madhya Pradesh. He made his film debut in 1980 with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai. He was best known for his supporting and comical roles.

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Khan once revealed how Salman Khan's father Salim Khan had helped him to get his big break in Bollywood. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Khan had said, “It was then that Salim Khan saw me perform and called me over. He was very impressed with my work and told me that he had recommended my name to Mahesh Bhatt for a film.”

Also Read | Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan of Welcome, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi fame dies at 56

Films In his decades-long career, Khan starred in several Hindi films, such as Aashiqui, Sadak, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Welcome, Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi, Wanted, Rowdy Rathore, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! Welcome Back and more.

Khan's memorable dialogue is from Welcome (2007). In a scene with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Khan delivered his iconic line: “Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahot bada hiladi tha. Ek din Uday bhai…”

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In the most recent years, Mushtaq Khan was seen in Gadar 2, Stree 2, Jaat, Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run and The Railway Men.

TV shows Besides films, Khan also starred in television shows such as Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Chacha Chaudhary and more.

Mushtaq Khan's kidnapping case In 2024, Mushtaq Khan hit headlines after he was reportedly kidnapped on the Delhi-Meerut highway. He said that he was invited to an alleged award show by the kidnappers, who later demanded a ransom of ₹1 crore.

On 20 November 2024, Khan was invited by the kidnappers under the pretext of an award show in Meerut.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.