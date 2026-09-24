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Who was Mushtaq Khan? Veteran actor battled last stage lung cancer silently before death

Mushtaq Khan passed away on Thursday after days of hospitalisation in Mumbai at 56. Reportedly, he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

Sneha Biswas
Published24 Sep 2026, 09:20 PM IST
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Mushtaq Khan died on Thursday.
Mushtaq Khan died on Thursday.(ANI)
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Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan, best known for films like Welcome, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Gadar 2 and Stree 2, passed away at the age of 56. He battled lung cancer and was hospitalised during the last stage. His death was confirmed by his business partner to Hindustan Times.

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Mushtaq Khan dies after hospitalisation

His business partner Shivam Yadav told the news outlet, "He passed away around 7 pm on Thursday. He had been detected with lung cancer earlier and had got well. However, it relapsed eight days back and had to be admitted to the hospital. It was last stage cancer."

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari told ANI, “Actor Mushtaq Khan died today.”

Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. Reportedly, he was in critical condition and shifted to the ICU, where he took his last breath on Thursday evening.

Who was Mushtaq Khan

Mushtaq Khan originally hails from Madhya Pradesh. He made his film debut in 1980 with Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai. He was best known for his supporting and comical roles.

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Khan once revealed how Salman Khan's father Salim Khan had helped him to get his big break in Bollywood. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Khan had said, “It was then that Salim Khan saw me perform and called me over. He was very impressed with my work and told me that he had recommended my name to Mahesh Bhatt for a film.”

Also Read | Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan of Welcome, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi fame dies at 56

Films

In his decades-long career, Khan starred in several Hindi films, such as Aashiqui, Sadak, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Welcome, Ek Vivaah... Aisa Bhi, Wanted, Rowdy Rathore, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara! Welcome Back and more.

Khan's memorable dialogue is from Welcome (2007). In a scene with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Khan delivered his iconic line: “Meri ek taang nakli hai, main hockey ka bahot bada hiladi tha. Ek din Uday bhai…”

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In the most recent years, Mushtaq Khan was seen in Gadar 2, Stree 2, Jaat, Udaipur Files: Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run and The Railway Men.

TV shows

Besides films, Khan also starred in television shows such as Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Chacha Chaudhary and more.

Mushtaq Khan's kidnapping case

In 2024, Mushtaq Khan hit headlines after he was reportedly kidnapped on the Delhi-Meerut highway. He said that he was invited to an alleged award show by the kidnappers, who later demanded a ransom of 1 crore.

On 20 November 2024, Khan was invited by the kidnappers under the pretext of an award show in Meerut.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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