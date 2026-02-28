Who was Neil Sedaka? Legendary singer of 'Breaking Up Is Hard to Do' fame dies at 86

Legendary musician Neil Sedaka passed away at the age of 86. 'Breaking Up Is Hard to Do' singer was rushed to hospital on Friday after his condition deteriorated but he could not be saved and died later in the day. The iconic singer who rose to fame in the 1950s and 1960s with hits like "Oh! Carol,” "Calendar Girl” and "Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen” breathed his last on 27 February.

Neil Sedaka's family announced the news of his passing in a post on Instagram and in a statement said, “Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Neil Sedaka." Remembering the beloved music star, it added, "A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed.”

Neil Sedaka's achievements He gained stardom after Connie Francis recorded his song “Stupid Cupid.” Some of his other chart toppers were “The Diary,” ” Stairway to Heaven,” “Little Devil” and “Next Door To An Angel."

The singer-songwriter, who composed hits like “Another Sleepless Night” and “Love Will Keep Us Together,” left a lasting legacy. Despite five Grammy nominations, he was unable to secure the coveted music award but was honoured with Sammy Cahn Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sedaka, who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1983, was presented with the “Guinness World Records: British Hit Singles and Albums” for composing for his song “(Is This the Way to) Amarillo.” A song originally performed by Tony Christie in 1971, it emerged as the bestselling single of the 21st century in the United Kingdom.

Sedaka was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At Avery Fisher Hall at New York's Lincoln Center, Sedaka was honoured with a tribute: "Neil Sedaka: 50 Years of Hits."

Among the numerous prestigious accolades that he received throughout his career, one notable award was The Special International Award from The Ivors. For his outstanding service to the music industry and his charitable work, he was conferred with The Silver Heart Award of the Variety Club. Moreover, Sedaka has a street named after him in his hometown of Brooklyn.

Early Life Born on 13 March 1939 in Brooklyn, Neil Sedaka began showing interest in music began at a very early age. At the age of 9, he enrolled in intensive classical piano training at the prestigious Juilliard School of Music while he attended both the Preparatory School and the College. He teamed with his senior up Howard Greenfield at the age of 13 to write songs together. Sedaka and Greenfield co-wrote several songs, including “Fallin'”, “Where the Boys Are" and "What Am I Gonna Do?”

Polish-American pianist Arthur Rubinstein voted Sedaka as The Best New York High School Pianist at the age of 16. Outside of his classical training, Neil started performing Rock N Roll at Abraham Lincoln High School. Sedaka formed a band called The Linc-Tones after graduating from high school that achieved some success.

Singer Micky Dolenz paid tribute to Neil Sedaka, he called him “rare songwriter” who "gave the world so many great hits of his own, and Monkees fans will know his work, too - he co-wrote “When Love Comes Knocking at Your Door” with Carole Bayer Sager, along with a few other songs that found their way into our world. He also wrote "Rainy Jane" for Davy's solo record."