Who was Patrick Murray? ‘Only Fools and Horses’ star dies at 68 after battle with cancer

English actor Patrick Murray recently passed away recently.

Advertisement

He was a beloved English actor best known for his memorable role as Mickey Pearce in the classic BBC sitcom ‘Only Fools and Horses’.

Legendary British actor Patrick Murray dies. Who was he? Born on December 17, 1956, in London, Murray became a familiar face to millions of viewers thanks to his portrayal of the cheeky, sharp-talking market trader and friend of Rodney Trotter. His character’s witty remarks and distinctive personality made him one of the show's most recognisable supporting figures.

Outside of ‘Only Fools and Horses’, Murray appeared in several other television and film roles throughout the 1980s and 1990s, including ‘The Firm’ (1989) and ‘Curse of the Pink Panther’ (1983). Though he stepped away from the limelight later in life, he remained deeply appreciated by fans of British comedy.

Advertisement

Also Read | US actress Diane Keaton dies at 79, People reports

How and why did Patrick Murray die? In 2021, Murray revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer, and doctors removed a tumor from his lung. The following year, he shared an uplifting update that his lung cancer was cured and that a tumor in his liver was shrinking.

The actor also revealed that he underwent transcatheter arterial chemoembolisation (TACE) — a medical procedure designed to restrict the blood supply to a tumor — and had half of his liver removed alongside the tumor.

Despite the challenges of his ongoing treatment, Murray continued to face his illness with courage and optimism, often sharing his progress to raise awareness and inspire others dealing with cancer.

Advertisement

Also Read | Astra, Merck Drugs Set to Shake Up Liver Cancer Treatment

Patrick Murray passed away on September 29, 2025, at the age of 68, following his long and courageous battle with cancer. His death was met with heartfelt tributes from fans, co-stars, and the entertainment community, who remembered him for his humor, warmth, and the joy he brought to British television.