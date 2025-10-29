Who was Prunella Scales? ‘Fawlty Towers’ star and beloved British actress dies aged 93

Veteran British actress Prunella Scales, best known for her iconic role as Sybil Fawlty in the classic BBC sitcom Fawlty Towers, has died at the age of 93.

Her family confirmed that Scales passed away peacefully at her home in London on Tuesday. Her sons, Samuel and Joseph, revealed that the beloved actress had been watching Fawlty Towers just a day before her death.

In a statement shared with UK media, they said, “Our darling mother Prunella Scales died peacefully at home in London yesterday. She was 93.” The family added that although dementia had forced her retirement from a remarkable 70-year-long acting career, she continued to live at home with dignity and grace.

Scales had been diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2013. Her husband, fellow actor Timothy West, passed away last year. She is survived by two sons, one stepdaughter, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

The BBC reported that John Cleese, who played Basil Fawlty opposite Scales in the sitcom, paid a heartfelt tribute, describing her as “a really wonderful comic actress” and recalling how “scene after scene, she was absolutely perfect.” Cleese also remembered her as “a very sweet lady who spent a lot of her life apologising. I was very, very fond of her.”

As a mark of respect, West End theatres in London will dim their lights for two minutes on Thursday evening. BBC One is also set to air a tribute episode of Fawlty Towers titled The Builders — first broadcast in 1975 — to honour the late actress.

Hannah Essex, co-chief executive of the Society of London Theatre, remembered Scales as “an artist of precision, wit, and generosity” who had left “an indelible mark on British theatre and television.”

Scales’ portrayal of Sybil Fawlty — the sharp-tongued, quick-witted wife who ran the fictional Torquay hotel with an iron hand — made her one of Britain’s most recognisable comedy figures. Her chemistry with Cleese’s bumbling Basil remains one of television’s most enduring pairings.

In addition to her Fawlty Towers fame, Scales received a BAFTA nomination for her performance as Queen Elizabeth II in Alan Bennett’s A Question of Attribution (1991).

Later in life, she found new acclaim co-hosting Great Canal Journeys on Channel 4 alongside her husband Timothy West, where the couple travelled waterways across the UK and Europe — an unlikely but heartwarming hit series that ran for ten seasons.

Following her passing, Alzheimer’s Society paid tribute to Scales for her openness about living with dementia. “Prunella was an inspiration not just for her achievements on screen, but for speaking so honestly about her condition,” said Corinne Mills, interim CEO of the charity. “She helped shine a vital light on dementia and its impact.”

Born in Surrey in 1932, Prunella Scales’ illustrious career spanned theatre, film, and television. She appeared in early BBC sitcoms like Marriage Lines in the 1960s and starred in notable films including The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne (1987) and Consuming Passions (1988), alongside Dame Vanessa Redgrave and Sir Jonathan Pryce.

Even 50 years after Fawlty Towers first aired, Scales’ portrayal of Sybil — with her trademark laugh and quick wit — remains a defining part of British comedy history.