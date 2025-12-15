Who was Rachael Carpani? What we know about the Home and Away actress who died at 45

Australian television actress Rachael Carpani, best known for her roles in Home and Away and McLeod’s Daughters, has died at the age of 45. Her family confirmed that the actor passed away “unexpectedly but peacefully” after a long battle with a chronic illness.

In a statement, her parents, Tony and Gael Carpani, announced the news with deep sadness. “It is with great sorrow that we share that our beautiful daughter, beloved Australian actress Rachael Carpani, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully,” the family said.

Carpani died on December 7 and will be laid to rest in a private ceremony, according to her family, the Independent reported.

Career highlights Rachael Carpani was a familiar face on Australian television, gaining widespread recognition for her portrayal of Jodi Fountain in the hit rural drama McLeod’s Daughters during the early 2000s. Her performance earned her two Logie Award nominations, cementing her place as a popular and respected actor of her generation.

More recently, she appeared as Claudia Salini on long-running soap Home and Away, reconnecting with audiences who had followed her career for over two decades.

Her film credits included The Very Excellent Mr Dundee, Hating Alison Ashley, and The Way Back (2010), directed by Peter Weir and starring Jim Sturgess, Ed Harris, Saoirse Ronan and Colin Farrell. She also featured in the 2009 thriller Triangle alongside Liam Hemsworth.

Carpani’s international work included appearances in US television series such as NCIS: Los Angeles, The Glades, If There Be Thorns and The Rachels. She also played the lead role in Lifetime’s Against the Wall.

Health struggles and message to fans In 2021, Carpani had revealed that she spent several days in intensive care after being hospitalised with acute abdominal pain. At the time, she shared a candid message with fans about ignoring warning signs from her body.

“It was a case of me not listening to my body and working through pain,” she wrote, adding that the experience served as an important lesson — particularly for women — to prioritise their own health and well-being.

Tributes pour in Following the news of her death, tributes have poured in from colleagues and fans. McLeod’s Daughters co-star Bridie Carter wrote, “Rest in peace, our beautiful girl,” echoing sentiments shared widely across social media.

In August this year, Carpani’s sister Georgia had posted a heartfelt birthday tribute, describing her as “the most beautiful woman I know” and celebrating the joy and warmth she brought into the lives of those around her.