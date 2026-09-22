Who was RN Kao? The R&AW founder whose life Karan Johar is bringing to the big screen in August 2028

Karan Johar is bringing the story of Rameshwar Nath Kao, the founder and first chief of India's external intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), to the big screen.

Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective have announced the yet-to-be-titled film, which is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2028. The announcement was made on September 21, marking 58 years since the formation of R&AW. The project is based on Nitin Gokhale's 2019 book R.N. Kao: Gentleman Spymaster.

The film is currently in development, with details about its cast and director yet to be announced. It will cover the period from 1955 to 1971, including the developments that preceded the creation of R&AW and the agency's early operations.

Who was RN Kao? Rameshwar Nath Kao was born in Benares in 1918. He entered government service after clearing the Civil Services examination in 1940 and joined the Indian Imperial Police, the predecessor to the Indian Police Service.

Around India's Independence, Kao was deputed to the Intelligence Bureau, where he worked on security arrangements involving Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

During the 1950s, he handled several sensitive intelligence assignments. He was involved in establishing an intelligence and security organisation in Ghana and also worked with Chinese and British authorities during the investigation into the bombing of the Air India aircraft Kashmir Princess.

How R&AW was formed The 1962 India-China War exposed weaknesses in India's intelligence capabilities. Kao was subsequently chosen to head the Aviation Research Centre, then part of the Intelligence Bureau.

In 1968, the government separated India's external intelligence functions from the IB and established R&AW, with Kao becoming its first chief. He remained at the helm for about nine years, until 1977.

Kao and the 1971 war One of the most significant periods of Kao's career came around the 1971 India-Pakistan War and the creation of Bangladesh. R&AW supported the Mukti Bahini during the conflict, including assistance related to training and arms.

The film is expected to trace this period as part of its broader account of the origins and early operations of R&AW.

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His association with Indira Gandhi Kao also developed a close working relationship with then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. After the change in government following the 1977 General Election, he retired as R&AW chief.

When Gandhi returned to power in 1980, Kao returned to government service and later worked as a security adviser to both Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. He was also involved in the establishment of the National Security Guard (NSG) in the 1980s.

Kao retired from public life after 1989 and died in 2002 at the age of 83.

What is Karan Johar's film about? The project is based on Gokhale's Gentleman Spymaster and will chronicle Kao's journey from 1955 to 1971. Karan Johar said, "Leo media has painstakingly been researching and dramatising this narrative with passion for the past two years, we want this film to be a gripping story based on true facts to pay homage to RAW and honour their milestone year with a solid motion picture … all of us at Dharma are so excited to get going."