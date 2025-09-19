Subscribe

Who was Robo Shankar? From robot dance sensation to Tamil cinema hits like Maari and TV stardom

Robo Shankar, popular Tamil actor and comedian, died on 18 September 2025 at 46 after collapsing on the set of GodsJilla in Chennai. He rose to fame on Star Vijay’s Kalakka Povathu Yaaru? and was known for his robot dance moves. He appeared in films like Maari and Vaayai Moodi Pesavum.

Beyond acting, Robo Shankar lent his voice for Tamil versions of The Lion King and sang in Kanni Maadam.
Robo Shankar, Tamil actor and comedian who tragically collapsed on the set of GodsJilla in Chennai, enjoyed a distinguished career in film and television, with notable performances in movies like Maari and Vaayai Moodi Pesavum and popular TV appearances on shows such as Kings of Comedy Juniors and Sembaruthi.

Know about his life, career in films and television, and his family.

Early life and career beginnings

Robo Shankar began his career as a mimicry artist and standup comedian, performing in village shows. He earned the nickname “Robo Shankar” for his signature robot dance performances. His breakthrough came with Star Vijay’s Kalakka Povathu Yaaru?, where he showcased his comic skills and became a regular presence on the channel’s television programs.

Film career

Robo Shankar made his cinematic debut with Rowthiram (2011), although his scenes were edited out. He gained recognition with Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara (2013), which established him as a comic actor. He went on to feature in several films, including:

Yaaruda Mahesh – Supporting role

Kappal – Supporting role

Vaayai Moodi Pesavum (2014) – Critically praised for his comic timing

Touring Talkies (2015) – Played a negative character

Maari (2015) – Performance lauded; critics said he “deserves a special mention” and “steals the show with his unique one-liners and body language”

Robo Shankar also worked as a dubbing artist for Tamil versions of The Lion King:

2019: The Lion King – Pumbaa

2024: Mufasa: The Lion King – Pumbaa

He also ventured into singing, contributing to the song “Moonu Kaalu Vaaganam” in Kanni Maadam (2020).

Television career

Robo Shankar was a popular TV personality, known for his appearances on:

Kings of Comedy Juniors

Kanni Theevu

Sembaruthi

Top Cooku Dupe Cooku Season 2

His energy, comic timing, and versatility made him a fan favorite on both TV and film.

Family

Wife: Priyanka Shankar – debuted in Kanni Maadam (2020)

Daughter: Indraja Shankar – appeared in Bigil as a football player and participated in Zee Tamil’s Survivor

Death

On 16 September 2025, Shankar was admitted to GEM Hospital, Chennai, in critical condition due to a massive gastrointestinal bleed and multiorgan dysfunction. He had recently undergone treatment for jaundice, which caused significant weight loss. Despite intensive care, his condition deteriorated, and he passed away on 18 September 2025 at 9:05 PM.

His body was taken to his residence in Valasaravakkam, Chennai, and the funeral was scheduled for 19 September 2025.

