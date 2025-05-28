Who was Rono Mukherjee? Kajol, Rani Mukerji's uncle passes away at 83

Bollywood director Rono Mukherjee, known for directing films Haiwan (1977) and Tu Hi Meri Zindagi (1965), passed away in Mumbai at the age of 83. His funeral took place on Wednesday evening 4pm at Pawan Hans, Mumbai.

Rono was the uncle of renowned Bollywood actors Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and father of actress Sharbani Mukherjee. Rono was also the uncle of director Ayan Mukerji and actress Tanishaa Mukerji.

Several videos from Rono Mukherjee's funeral have surfaced online. An ambulance carrying the mortal remains of the filmmaker was also seen.

Following the death of Rono Mukherjee, Sharbani’s cousins, along with other celebrities, were seen paying their last respects.

Tanishaa Mukerji and Ayan Mukerji attended the funeral, while Kajol was unable to be present as she is busy schedule promoting her latest film, Maa. Among the other Bollywood celebrities who attended the funeral were Ashutosh Gowariker. Ashutosh is married to Sunita Gowariker, daughter of Deb Mukherjee, making Ayan Mukerji his brother-in-law.

Who was Rono Mukherjee? Rono Mukherjee belonged to the Mukherjee-Samarth family and was the elder brother of Deb Mukherjee. Lesser known but prominent, he was the brother of Shomu Mukherjee (Kajol’s father), Subbir Mukherjee, Joy Mukherjee, and Deb Mukherjee.

His cousins were Ram Mukherjee (Rani Mukerji’s father), Shyam Mukherjee, Gitanjali Mukherjee, Subhash Mukherjee, and Sanjoy Mukherjee.

Rono directed two films Haiwan (1977) and Tu Hi Meri Zindagi (1965). He was the eldest of the Mukherjee brothers who organized the popular North Bombay Durga Puja celebrations

The latter worked in several Bollywood films including Aansoo Ban Gaye Phool, Abhinetri, Do Aankhen, Baaton Baaton Mein, Kaminey and Gudgudee among others.

The passing of Rono Mukherjee is the second tragedy for the Mukerji family in recent months. In March, Ayan Mukerji’s father and veteran actor Deb Mukherjee died at the age of 83.

Deb Mukherjee's death Deb passed away on Friday, March 14. He was dealing with age-related health issues, as per the reports

Deb Mukherjee was best known for popular films such as Karate (1983), Kaminey (2009) and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992). He also backed prominent films like Dil Deke Dekho (1959), Love in Simla (1960), Ek Musafir Ek Hasina (1962) and Leader (1964).