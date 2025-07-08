Who was Siva Shakthi Datta? M Keeravani’s father passes away at 92; the Telugu movie legend wrote for Baahubali, RRR

Siva Shakthi Datta passed away at the age of 92, leaving behind a rich legacy in Telugu cinema. He was known for his Sanskrit-inspired song lyrics.

Born Koduri Subbarao on 8 October 1932 in Kovvur, Andhra Pradesh, he dropped out of C. R. Reddy College in Eluru and ran away to Mumbai.

Datta was trained in fine arts at the Sir J. J. School of Art. Returning to Kovvur with a diploma, he initially took up painting under the pen name Kamalesh before renaming himself Siva Shakthi Datta. He was a multi-talented artist who also learned to play instruments like the sitar and harmonium.

Also Read | Telugu news anchor Swetcha Votarkar found dead at home, suicide suspected

Datta’s songs, known for their classical depth, featured in popular films like Baahubali: The Beginning, RRR and Hanu-Man. As a lyricist, he contributed to films from Sye (2004) to Hanu-Man (2024). He also directed Chandrahas (2007) and wrote the screenplay for Janaki Ramudu (1988).

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi paid tribute to the legend, “Painter, Sanskrit scholar, writer, storyteller, and a multi-talented personality—Sri Siva Shakthi Datta garu’s passing has deeply shocked me.”

“Praying to the Almighty for his soul to rest in peace… I offer my heartfelt condolences to my friend Keeravani Garu and his family,” he added.

N Chandrababu Naidu wrote, “The death of writer Siva Shakthi Datta, father of renowned music director M. M. Keeravani, is deeply saddening. With his extraordinary writings, Siva Datta left an unforgettable mark on the hearts of Telugu audiences. His passing is a great loss to the Telugu film industry.”

“The fact that the songs he wrote achieved pan-India success is a matter of pride for all Telugu people. I pray that his soul rests in peace and extend my heartfelt condolences to Keeravani and his family,” the Andhra Pradesh chief minister wrote.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan commented, “He was a person deeply passionate about arts and literature. With strong knowledge of Telugu and Sanskrit literature, Shri Datta Garu penned lyrics for many films. I extend my heartfelt condolences to Shri Keeravani Garu and his brothers, who are grieving the loss of their father.”

Siva Shakthi Datta family Belonging to the celebrated Koduri family, he was the elder brother of renowned writer V Vijayendra Prasad and uncle to acclaimed director S S Rajamouli. His sons, M Keeravani and Kalyani Malik, are respected music composers.