Who was Spencer Lofranco? All we know about Canadian actor who died suddenly at 33

Canadian actor Spencer Lofranco, best known for his roles in Gotti and Jamesy Boy, has died at the age of 33, TMZ reported. The news has sparked an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues, many of whom remembered him as a promising young performer.

The news of his death was confirmed by his brother, Santino, who shared an emotional tribute on Instagram. “To the legend @roccowinning… You lived a life most could only dream of. You changed people’s lives, and now you are with God. I will always love you and miss you, Bear. RIP,” he wrote.

Born on 18 October 1992 in Toronto, Ontario, Lofranco made his screen debut with the 2013 romantic comedy At Middleton, starring Andy Garcia, Vera Farmiga and Taissa Farmiga. However, the year of his debut also brought personal turmoil. He was involved in a hit-and-run incident that left a cyclist with a broken hip. Lofranco later received a sentence of 50 days of community service, two years of probation and was ordered to pay $161,000 in restitution.

Lofranco went on to appear in Angelina Jolie’s 2014 war drama Unbroken and the 2015 short film Home. Recalling the experience of working with Jolie, he had once said, “Growing up, Angelina Jolie was my dream girl. Now I’m going to shoot a movie with her. It’s crazy.”

He was last seen on the big screen in Kevin Connolly’s 2018 crime thriller Gotti, where he portrayed John Gotti Jr. opposite John Travolta and Kelly Preston

Across seven films, Lofranco built a reputation as a committed performer with a growing fan base. His sudden passing has left many stunned, with tributes pouring in across social media.

After stepping away from acting, Lofranco pursued street art. His Facebook page also shows that he moved to Surrey, British Columbia, in 2021, Forbes reported.