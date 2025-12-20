Who was Sreenivasan? Actor who reshaped Malayalam cinema through wit, realism and political satire passes away at 69

Malayalam cinema has lost one of its most popular names on Saturday with the death of Sreenivasan. He was an actor, writer, and director whose work taught audiences how to laugh at themselves. He was 69 years old. His death at a government taluk hospital in Thripunithura closed a career that stretched nearly five decades and refused to settle for comfort or easy applause.

Sreenivasan acted in more than 200 films, but numbers never captured his importance. He was not just performing characters. He was documenting a class, a mindset, and a political temperament that defined Kerala’s everyday life.

Sreenivasan's personal life and growing up years Born in 1956 near Kuthuparamba in Kannur district, Sreenivasan grew up in a household shaped by ideology and discipline. His father, Unni, was a schoolteacher and a committed Communist. His mother, Lakshmi, ran the home. That mix of political argument and domestic routine would later echo through his writing.

He joined the Film and Television Institute of India in 1977 to study acting, though he had already appeared on screen in P.A. Backer’s Manimuzhakkam in 1976. The roles that followed in the late 1970s stayed away from heroics. He played men who felt more real and uncomfortable in their own skin.

Alongside acting, he became a sought-after dubbing artist, lending his voice to Mammootty in several early films. Still, acting was only one part of the story.

What gave Sreenivasan popularity Sreenivasan’s real imprint came through writing. Odaruthammava Aalariyam (1984) announced a voice willing to confront moral hypocrisy inside familiar homes. What followed was a run that redefined popular cinema: Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Nadodikkattu. These films entertained, but they also questioned.

Sandesham remains his sharpest intervention. Set inside a family, it dismantled political posturing with devastating calm. Lines like “Don’t speak a word about Poland” became shorthand for a generation that argued ideology over tea.

His collaborations with Mohanlal and director Sathyan Anthikad created a new grammar for Malayalam cinema. Films about unemployment, dowry, debt and political opportunism felt lived-in because they were.

Sreenivasan's identity beyond cinema, without filters As a director, he won state and national awards for Vadakkunokkiyantram and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala. His later acting turns, from Aanaval Mothiram to Traffic (2011), showed restraint and moral weight.

Off screen, Sreenivasan stayed blunt. A self-declared Communist and organic farmer in Piravom, he criticised political violence and hollow symbolism without hedging. Several controversy followed and so did respect.

His sons, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan, entered cinema on their own terms. He often said he never interfered.

Sreenivasan changed Malayalam cinema quietly. He taught it to laugh, then to pause, then to think. The laughter will continue. The pause may linger longer.

The mortal remains of Sreenivasan will be kept at Ernakulam Town Hall to allow the public to pay their respects. His last rites will be performed later at his residence, in keeping with the family’s wishes.

He is survived by his wife, Vimala, and their two sons - Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan - both of whom followed him into Malayalam cinema and built careers of their own.

FAQs Who was Sreenivasan? He was a Malayalam actor, screenwriter and director known for political and social satire.

How old was Sreenivasan when he died? He was 69.