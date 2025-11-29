Subscribe

Who was Tom Stoppard? Oscar-winning British playwright ‘peacefully’ passes away at 89

Oscar-winning British playwright Tom Stoppard passes away at 89.

Published29 Nov 2025, 11:12 PM IST
File photo of British playwright Tom Stoppard.
File photo of British playwright Tom Stoppard.(AP)

Tom Stoppard, the Oscar and Golden Globe winning British playwright, passed away on Saturday.

He breathed his last at the age of 88.

He had won an Academy Award and Golden Globe award for the screenplay for Shakespeare In Love.

"Stoppard died ‘peacefully’ at his home in Dorset in southern England, surrounded by his family," his agent United Agents said in a statement.

“He will be remembered for his works, for their brilliance and humanity, and for his wit, his irreverence, his generosity of spirit and his profound love of the English language,” they said. ”

“It was an honor to work with Tom and to know him.”

 
 
