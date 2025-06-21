Who was Tushar Ghadigaonkar? Marathi actor found hanging at his residence

Tushar Ghadigaonkar, a 32-year-old Marathi actor, a popular face on the small screen, passed away on Friday. Reportedly, the actor died by suicide.

According to a report by Times Now Marathi, Tushar Ghadigaonkar's body was found hanging from a fan at his residence on Friday, June 20.

Tushar Ghadigaonkar's entry into TV industry Tushar Ghadigaonkar grew up in a Mumbai suburb, Bhandup. His journey into acting began with one-act play competitions during his time at Ruparel College.

Over the years, Tushar took on both minor and major roles in various Marathi TV shows and films, gradually earning recognition for his compelling performances.

A few years ago, Tushar moved out of Bhandup and settled with his wife in a rented house near Ram Mandir, a western suburb, while his parents continue to reside in Bhandup, reported Times Now Marathi.

Why did the actor end his life? The cause of Tushar Ghadigaonkar's death could not be ascertained yet. However, initial reports suggested that the actor committed suicide over the lack of work.

Actor Ankur Wadve, known for his role in Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, dedicated a post to Tushar, on Instagram: “Why, my friend? For what? Work comes and goes! We must find a way, but suicide is not the way… Tushar Ghadigaonkar, you lost — and with you, we all lost.”

Ankur Wadve's post

Some reports also mention that Tushar Ghadigaonkar ended his life over family dispute.

According to a report by Times Now Marathi, Tushar was at home, after his wife left for work, and had been drinking. When his wife returned home in the evening, Tushar's body was found hanging from the fan.

Tushar Ghadigaonkar movies, TV series On the small screen, Tushar Ghadigaonkar featured in popular Marathi serials like Lavangi Mirchi, Man Kasturi Re, Sukhacha Sarinni He Man Baware, and Sakha Mazha Pandurang on Sun Marathi. He also played roles in Marathi films like 'Bhaubali', 'Unad' and 'Zombivli'.