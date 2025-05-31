Who was Valerie Mahaffey? Emmy-winning actress from Desperate Housewives and Young Sheldon, dies at 71

Valerie Mahaffey, the Emmy Award-winning actress best known for her quirky roles in popular television dramas and comedies, has died at the age of 71.

Mahaffey passed away on Friday, May 30, in Los Angeles following a private battle with cancer, her publicist Jillian Roscoe confirmed in a statement.

Who was Valerie Mahaffey? Over a career that spanned more than four decades, Mahaffey became known for her sharp wit, expressive performances, and her ability to bring eccentric characters to life. She was perhaps most recognised for her role as the prim and unpredictable Eve in Northern Exposure, which earned her an Emmy Award in 1992 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

She later appeared in a variety of well-loved television series, including Desperate Housewives, Young Sheldon, Big Sky, The Doctors, and Dead to Me, where her distinctive presence left a lasting mark. She was equally adept in comedy and drama, often bringing a mix of warmth and peculiar charm to her characters.

In 2020, Mahaffey was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for her performance in French Exit, where she starred opposite Michelle Pfeiffer and Lucas Hedges. She played Madame Reynard, a lonely American expatriate in Paris, earning praise for her subtle and touching portrayal.

Born in Indonesia and raised in Texas, Mahaffey began her acting career on stage before transitioning to television and film. Her death marks the loss of a truly unique performer whose contributions to American television will be long remembered.