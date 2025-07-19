Who was Venkat Raj? Telugu actor aka ‘Fish Venkat’ dies at 53 after kidney-related ailment

Telugu actor and comedian Venkat Raj, popularly known as Fish Venkat, passed away on Friday at a hospital in Hyderabad after dealing with kidney-related ailments. He was 53, according to a report by 123 Telugu.

Who was Venkat Raj? Fish Venkat gained popularity for his comedic and villainous roles. He featured in more than 100 Telugu films. Introduced by Dasari Narayana Rao, Raj made his debut with the film Sammakka Sarakka. Known for his strong Telugu dialect, he acted in several hit films, such as Bunny, Adhurs, Dhee, and Mirapakay. His most recent film was the Aha thriller Coffee with a Killer. Fish Venkat also starred in Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma with Siddhu Jonnalagadda and DJ Tillu during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Venkat Raj's health concerns Venkat Raj was recently admitted to the hospital after his kidney condition deteriorated, leading to kidney failure. He was hospitalised and moved to the ICU, needing a kidney transplant.

Fake financial help offer Venkat's daughter, Sravanthi, in an interview with One India this month, said that actor Prabhas' team had extended financial support to them.

“Daddy isn’t well at all. He is very serious and in the ICU. He needs a kidney transplant. It will cost us at least ₹50 lakh. Prabhas’ assistant called us and offered financial assistance. They asked us to inform them when his transplant happens to cover the cost,” she said.

Also Read | 2 Indians killed and one abducted in terrorist attack in Niger’s Dosso region

However, Venkat's family later clarified that the offer was fake.