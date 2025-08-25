Who was Veronica Echegui? Spain's one of the most popular actors passes away due to cancer at 42

Veronica Echegui, one of Spain's most popular actresses, passed away on Sunday due to cancer at the age of 42. According to a media report, she had been admitted to the hospital for days before passing away due to the illness.

Spanish newspaper El Pais described her as “an essential talent in Spanish cinema of the last two decades”.

Veronica Echegui movies and TV shows During her career, the Madrid-born actor received critical and public acclaim for her versatility and ability to bring characters to life.

She first became a household name in Spanish cinema in 2006 with a leading role in the comedy Yo soy la Juani (My Name is Juani). In 2008, she also appeared in El patio de mi cárcel (My Prison Yard).

Veronica appeared in a 2009 spin-off of The Mighty Boosh TV series. The surreal comedy spawned the movie Bunny and the Bull, alongside regular stars Noel Fielding and Julian Barrett.

She played a foul-mouthed waitress involved in a hallucinogenic road trip involving a kidnapped stuffed bear, tramps and dogs.

In 2011, Veronica was seen in Katmandú, un espejo en el cielo (Katmandu Lullaby). In 2024, she played a judge who uncovers an AI conspiracy in the judicial system—Justicia Artificial (Artificial Justice).

Other notable Veronica Echegui movies include:

La gran familia española (Family United), 2013

Explota Explota (My Heart Goes Boom), 2020

Objetos (Lost and Found), 2022. Veronica Echegui has also appeared in web series such as Intimidad (Intimacy), 2022 and Los pacientes del doctor García (The Patients of Dr Garcia), 2023.

Friends and fans mourn Veronica Echegui's death After the news of Veronica Echegui's death, friends from the film fraternity and her fans mourned the loss as condolences poured in on social media.

"I was deeply shocked by the news of Verónica Echegui's passing, an actress with enormous talent and humility who leaves us far too young. My sincere embrace in these such difficult moments for the entire family and friends," said Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Actor-director Antonio Banderas wrote: "Today, Spanish cinema is in mourning due to the passing of Verónica Echegui. My condolences to her family and friends."