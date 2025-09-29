Who was Yashwant Sardeshpande? Veteran theatre artist and filmmaker passes away

Yashwant Sardeshpande, a veteran theatre artist, breathed his last on Monday morning at the age of 62 in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The playwright, actor, and director, known for his roles in comedy, reportedly suffered a heart attack. He was rushed to Fortis Hospital at around 10 am, but efforts to save him failed.

Advertisement

Who was Yashwanth Sardeshpande? Yashwanth Sardeshpande was born in Ukkali, Basavana Bagewadi taluk, Vijayapura district, Karnataka. Committed to acting from a very young age, he began performing in theatre early and later trained at the renowned Ninasam theatre school in Heggodu, earning a diploma in theatre.

After struggling in his early days, he and other Ninasam graduates founded the theatre group ‘Guru Samsthe’ in Hubballi. His breakthrough came with the comedy play ‘All The Best’, a Kannada adaptation of a Marathi original. The play became a massive hit, staging over 500 shows across Karnataka and even overseas.

Also read | Kannada actor Santhosh Balaraj passes away

His wife, Malathi Sardeshpande, a prominent theatre and television artist, was part of the team. The play’s success led to several more popular comedies by the group, making him a household name in theatre circles.

Advertisement

What were his contributions to film and television? Though theatre remained his first love, Yashwanth also acted in numerous television shows and Kannada films. He gained recognition with ‘Rama Shyama Bhama’, starring Kamal Haasan and Arvind, where his North Karnataka dialect dialogues were widely praised.

He also produced and directed ‘Idea Madyaara… Nagalikke’, a Kannada comedy that did not perform well at the box office but demonstrated his dedication to storytelling and humour.

How did he train future actors? Yashwanth was passionate about mentoring young talent. He built a theatre school with an auditorium on a one-acre plot in Hubballi to nurture aspiring actors. Although the school did not achieve the level of success he had hoped for, it reflected his commitment to acting and his desire to pass on knowledge to the next generation.

Advertisement

How did the community react to his death? News of Yashwanth’s death has left fans, colleagues, and the theatre community in mourning. Leaders including Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Ministers Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai, and Karnataka Legislative Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti expressed condolences.

Dr. M Chandrappa, Member of Legislative Assembly – Holalkere Constituency, posted on X (formerly Twitter): “Saddened to hear the news of the passing of the state’s renowned Kannada theatre actor and director, Mr. Yashwant Sardeshpande. I pray that God will grant eternal peace to his soul and give strength to his family, drama lovers, and fans to bear this pain.”

Advertisement