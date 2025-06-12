Who will inherit Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's wealth, Abhishek or Shweta? The star couple says...

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, the iconic star couple, have reportedly made a major decision about who will inherit their wealth – son Abhishek Bachchan or daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Amitabh and Jaya tied the knot on 3 June 1973 and have recently celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary.

The power couple, who have long been icons of Indian cinema, are believed to have outlined a clear succession plan for their family wealth to ensure a smooth transition for future generations.

What has the couple decided? In an old interview with Rediff, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he and Jaya have a clear stance on how their assets will be divided among their children.

BigB shared that the couple wants to divide their assets“equally” between their son and daughter.

“When I die, whatever little I have will be divided equally between my son and daughter. There will be no difference,” the veteran actor said, adding that they had decided this years ago

Addressing daughter Shweta's share in his property, Amitabh Bachchan said that he believes that she has equal rights as Abhishek, despite the norms of Indian society.

“Everyone says that a girl is someone else’s wealth. She goes to her husband’s house, but in my eyes, she is my daughter, who has equal rights as Abhishek,” he said.

In 2023, the veteran actors gifted Shweta their lavish Juhu bungalow, Prateeksha, worth at least ₹50 crore.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's wealth According to the election affidavit Jaya Bachchan filed in February 2024, the Rajya Sabha MP's net worth was ₹1.63 crore for 2022-23. The affidavit also mentioned that her husband, Amitabh Bachchan's net worth was ₹273.74 crore for the same year.

The Bachchan couple's combined movable property has been valued at ₹849.11 crore, while the immovable property amounts to ₹729.77 crore. This means their combined assets are over ₹1,578 crore.